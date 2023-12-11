Malaika Arora shows how to mix business with pleasure in white pantsuit with an embellished blazer

Malaika Arora recently modeled a striking white pantsuit from designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. The embellished blazer and elegant pants spotlighted her keen fashion sense and ability to seamlessly combine sophistication and trends. As one of the judges on the show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Arora's stylish photoshoot reminds fans of her versatility as both a dancer and personality in the public eye. Her ensemble offers crisp inspiration for those looking to fuse Grace and glamor within timeless yet modern looks.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Malaika Arora’s incomparably gorgeous all-white pantsuit that left us gushing, swooning, and gasping for more.

Malaika Arora’s classy white ensemble totally won over our hearts

The An Action Hero actress’ outfit was a proper 10. The blazer, a focal point of the outfit, features a notch lapel collar that adds a touch of classic tailoring. The front button closure and full-length sleeves contribute to the structured silhouette, emphasizing the power-dressing aesthetic. Not stopping at conventionality, the blazer boasts an oversized silhouette and padded shoulders, elevating it from a typical office wear piece to a bold fashion statement. But, what sets this outfit apart are the beaded tassel embellishments adorning the torso and back of the blazer. These intricate details not only add a hint of opulence but also inject a dose of playfulness into the ensemble. Malaika’s choice of an oversized blazer amplifies the boss babe vibes, reinforcing the idea that power dressing doesn’t have to sacrifice style.

Advertisement

Complementing the blazer are the matching white pants, featuring a high-rise waist and a straight-leg fitting. This choice in tailoring not only ensures a flattering fit but also adds to the overall polished look of the ensemble. The coordinated pantsuit, in its pristine white hue, exudes a sense of purity and sophistication, making it a versatile option for various occasions. Another standout element of the Dil Se actress’ outfit is her daring decision to forgo the conventional blouse or top and instead opt for a gold chainmail piece. This unexpected twist introduces a layer of glamour and boldness, perfectly balancing the structured nature of the blazer. The plunging cowl neckline and relaxed silhouette of the chainmail top contribute to a sense of effortlessness, reinforcing the Om Shanti Om actress’ reputation as a trendsetter.

Malaika Arora’s elevated her fit to perfection with just the right accessories

To complete the look, the India’s Got Talent judge strategically chose accessories that speak volumes. Chunky white sneakers not only defy the norm but also add a contemporary edge to the ensemble. The rings and triple hoop earrings adorned with emerald and white Swarovski floral-cut gems inject a touch of luxury, while the green dangler earrings provide a pop of color, harmonizing with the monochromatic theme. In essence, the diva’s all-white power suit is a masterclass in balancing the bold and the sophisticated. From the meticulously embellished blazer to the unexpected chainmail top, every element contributes to a fashion-forward narrative.

It’s quite safe to say that this ensemble is not merely an outfit; it’s a statement—a declaration that fashion can be both powerful and playful, a sentiment epitomized by the queen, Malaika Arora herself, don’t you agree? So, what did you think of the diva’s all-white formal ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for your next prominent event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt serves Elle Woods nostalgia in a blush pink power suit with woolen blazer and matching flared pants