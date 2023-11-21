Malaika Arora shows how to nail work-to-play fits in Shivan and Narresh's blue co-ord set; take cues

Malaika Arora, a beacon of sophistication and style in Bollywood, is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. The talented Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge recently graced the fashion scene in a breathtaking powered blue co-ord set designed by the illustrious designer duo Shivan and Narresh. The ensemble, a fusion of a dark blue bralette and a powder blue pantsuit serves as a canvas for the An Action Hero actress’ blend of grace and playfulness.

So, let’s delve into the details of her outfit, unraveling the craftsmanship behind each piece and unraveling the sartorial lessons that Malaika Arora imparts in mastering the transition from workwear to a playful aesthetic.

Malaika Arora looks beyond beautiful in a powder blue pantsuit

In the images that captivated her fans and followers, the Dil Se actress emanates a timeless elegance in the carefully curated co-ord set. The dark blue Versace bralette steals the spotlight with its wide plunging V neckline, adorned with the iconic Versace logo pattern on a midriff-baring cropped hem. The fitted bust adds an alluring touch, perfectly harmonizing with the ensemble’s overall chic aesthetic. Turning attention to the star of the show, the powder blue pantsuit by Shivan and Narresh, the Housefull actress elevates the fashion narrative. The blazer-like full-sleeved jacket, valued at Rs. 48,950, boasts wide collars, an open front, and ornate gold and button embellishments. Crafted from cotton yarn with julin knit, the jacket exudes a distinguished look, showcasing the designers’ meticulous attention to detail and ongoing trends.

Further, complementing the jacket, the Welcome actress’ opted for pants priced at Rs. 42,950, featuring a high-ride waistline, embellished gold buckle, and a floor-grazing hem. The delicate hand-knitted cotton craftsmanship seamlessly blended with intricate detailing, transforming the ensemble into a sartorial masterpiece. Furthermore, the Housefull 2 actress’ styling finesse extended beyond the outfit itself. Dark-tinted sunglasses, matching high heels, a silver bracelet, and coordinating rings served as perfect accessories, enhancing the allure of the overall look.

Malaika Arora’s fashion-forward hair and beauty game was also on point

The Indian actress also made the bold decision to leave her dark tresses open with a side part and styled them into a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back, and framed her face to perfection. Last but sure as hell not least, the Moving In With Malaika star’s oh-so-glam makeup look, with subtle eye shadow, mascara, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, and a pretty mauve lip shade, added the final touches to her stylish ensemble in hues of blue, creating a harmonious symphony of style. The amalgamation of Versace’s sultry bralette and the intricately designed powder blue pantsuit is a testament to the Kaante actress’ ability to curate outfits that effortlessly transition from work to play.

As fashion enthusiasts continue to draw inspiration from her impeccable style choices, it’s evident that the pretty diva is not just a style icon; she’s quite literally a true fashion maestro. Malaika Arora, orchestrating fashion symphonies that resonate with elegance and glamor, has often left an indelible mark on the ever-evolving canvas of Bollywood fashion. So, what are your thoughts on her latest outfit? Please go ahead and let us know in the comments section below!

