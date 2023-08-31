Malaika Arora shows how to pair a crop top with tie-dyed black jeans and a tiny Louis Vuitton bag.

Malaika Arora is the reigning queen of gym wear and streetwear, and her jaw-dropping fashion picks hardly go unnoticed. Wow! She has once again appeared with a fresh trend-setting appearance that grabs focus. Malaika's style strategy remains on point, breaking barriers and making us speechless. When she's wearing high-end dresses or casual attire, she easily establishes trends and raises the standard for fashionistas around the world. Decoding her current look becomes essential as she attempts to show off her own sense of style and maintain her worth as a fashion star. Malaika Arora is a trend powerhouse to be figured by, and her knack to continuously provide breathtaking and trend-forward ensembles is genuinely admirable.

Malaika Arora looked stylish in a black crop top and tie-dyed denim

Malaika Arora looked fantastic in an intriguing black crop top teamed with eye-catching tie-dyed denim. While the box-style crop top was not particularly appealing for her hourglass body, it did radiate a fashionable and an edgy demeanor. A few might say that a spaghetti top might have emphasized her body structure further. Nonetheless, the wide-leg tie-dyed jeans did things for her form, elegantly elongating it. The high-waisted tie-dyed jeans' black and white color combination offered a sense of refinement and sophistication to the whole outfit. Malaika's potential to experiment with this crop top style while still making her statement demonstrates her style.

Why don't we go right in and analyze Malaika Arora's elegant style to see how she accessorized this stunning look?

Malaika Arora added a dash of color to her all-black look with ease. A similar black cap with a three-star arrangement gave an amusing touch to her outfit, which perfectly harmonized her entire style. White footwear created a stark contrast, giving an appealing accent color that increased the attraction of the combination. Malaika completed her look with a black small bag from the famous luxury tag, Louis Vuitton. The beautiful purse, which cost around $1990 (Rs 1,64,640 INR), provided a sense of affluence and power to her look. Malaika's eye to small details and expertise in accessories definitely distinguish her as a fashion icon as always.

Malaika Arora was recently photographed outside a cafe with her son. So, how do you feel about this amazing style? We loved the little bag. Which of the things did you love the best? Tell us in the comments section below!

