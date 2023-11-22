Malaika Arora SLAYS airport fashion with classy winter wear and luxurious Rs 3,64,220 Saint Laurent bag

Malaika Arora, a celebrated Bollywood unparalleled fashionista and trendsetter, is known for the impeccable fashion choices that leave us swooning and gushing for more. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge’s fashion choices have consistently set her apart as a style icon, and this remained consistent as the diva recently graced the airport with an ensemble that transcends conventional fashion norms and serves us some major winter season inspiration.

So, join us as we take a closer look at the meticulous details that contributed to the creation of Malaika Arora's latest fashion spectacle, leaving us enamored with the finesse and sophistication that she effortlessly brings to the world of celebrity fashion. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in.

Malaika Arora looks chic in her beyond-stylish airport ensemble

The An Action Hero actress was recently spotted and papped at the airport, wearing a gorgeous street-style ensemble. The Dil Se actress chose to pair classy airport allure featured a plain white-colored crop top with a V-shaped neckline that helped the diva flaunt her well-toned mid-riff. Arora also chose to layer this top with a contrasting black-colored leather jacket with a slightly oversized fit which suits the diva like a charm, while adding some street style allure to her classy ensemble and giving us some pretty serious winter-season inspiration. The pretty diva further chose to pair these with light olive green colored wide-legged pants which added a layer of undeniable comfort to her ensemble. The ankle-length cargo pants also had pockets all through their sides, adding an alluring modern twist to her stylish ensemble.

Furthermore, the Kaante actress chose to complete her outfit with white-colored sneakers which matched her crop top, giving her ensemble a rather harmonious appeal. Malaika also chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories with a classy ring, and an exclusive NY black cap with a black logo to go, with her classy leather jacket. But, that’s not all, she also added a Saint Laurent black maxi Icare quilted tote bag, worth Rs. 3,64,220, which is made with leather lambskin and features an exclusive closure with a classy removable zipped pouch, a light bronze-toned metal hardware and the brand’s iconic sculpted Cassandre. It’s safe to say that Arora’s fashion choices complemented her ensemble.

Malaika Arora’s hair and beauty game was also visibly on fleek

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Om Shanti Om actress’ hair and beauty game. Malaika chose to leave her tresses open, styled into a sleek and straight look that beautifully cascaded down her back. Her hat further accentuated her hairstyle. On the other hand, Arora chose to flaunt her natural beauty, with a subtle makeup look, blushed cheeks, and glossy nude-colored lip gloss, which not only complemented but also elevated her outfit to sheer and undeniable perfection. Malaika’s airport fashion not only showcased her sartorial flair but also served as a source of winter wear inspiration. The luxurious Saint Laurent bag, a statement piece, added a touch of sophistication, making her ensemble a true fashion masterpiece.

It’s quite safe to say that as we admire Arora’s classy choices and attention to detail, it’s evident that she continues to set the bar high in the realm of celebrity style. What do you think of her incomparably stylish airport ensemble? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below!

