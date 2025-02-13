Malaika Arora slays her airport look in crop shirt and blazer, finishes off with stylish Miu Miu bag worth Rs 3,57,900

Malaika Arora’s airport fashion deserves a whole season of how-to-rock effortless style with bold elegance. With each appearance, she serves style inspiration that we are constantly making notes of. Bringing her strong formal game to the airport, Malla seamlessly turned it into a runway, but definitely not without a classy handbag. Let’s break down each detail of her outfit!

Malaika Arora’s approach to jetting off in style has been constant. For her latest traveling, she rocked the smart casual with a formal twist. As a base, she wore a formal light blue crop shirt with collar details and loose fittings. And a classy layer to it, she donned an oversized gray blazer. The blazer with a lapel collar, full sleeves, and an open front added a bold touch to the airport fashion. Instead of a cropped shirt, you can pair it with your choice of shirt, turning it into a perfect smart office wear.

Blending formals with casuals, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl decided to pair her shirt and blazer with denim jeans. The wide silhouette and high-waist fit added a trendy touch and relaxed vibe. The actress rolled the edges a bit, considering comfort her top priority.

As an accessory, she carried a Rs 3,57,900 bag from the brand Miu Miu. The Adventure Nappa leather bag came with hand straps that were convenient for carrying in arms. Her choice of bag was travel-friendly, perfect to carry all the essentials. Also, she added an oomph factor with the oversized sunglasses.

Her makeup was minimal and radiant. The concealer and foundation created a flawless base, while the blush glow highlighted her cheekbones. Finally, her lips, covered in a glossy nude shape, completed her look. Malaika’s makeup choice was perfect for slaying both everyday looks and special occasions.

With her hair tied back into a sleek bun parted in the middle and her feet covered in white shoes, the actress perfectly brought all comfortable and stylish pieces together.

The ultimate style icon, Malaika Arora, never fails to bring her A fashion game. If you’re looking for a perfect formal yet casual outfit, then remember Malla has got one for you. You can style it with your signature charm, and that’s all you’re all set to rock.