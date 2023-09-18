Malaika Arora SLAYS in a black crop top with a round neck and black pants, perfect for a sunset bash

Malaika Arora has always been drawn to the color black. Her affinity for this classic color shows through in her stylish gym outfit as well as her casual wear. Box-type tank tops, on the other hand, are a style she can't get enough of. These stylish shirts look great on her slim figure and give a little edge to her ensembles. In terms of her most recent appearance, Malaika dazzled everyone with her outstanding dress selections last night. She exhibited confidence and grace while dressed in an all-black attire. Malaika demonstrated once again that black is the ultimate fashion statement that never goes out of style with her characteristic box-shaped crop top.

Malaika Arora in black crop top, blazer and pants

Malaika Arora, the fashion diva, recently showed off her affinity for black by seamlessly layering her outfits. She began with a beautiful round collar cropped shirt as the base of her attire. She then casually slung a black jacket over her shoulders to give a hint of elegance, creating an effortlessly calm and fashionable appearance. Layering not only provided complexity to her ensemble but also allowed her to show off her fashion-forward sense. Malaika chose sleek black trousers to complete her all-black attire with a sleek and professional touch.

Malaika’s choice of accessories with black outfit

Malaika Arora accessorized her black layered look well. She chose a little white purse to add a stunning contrast to her attire, and it effortlessly stole the show. The bag's basic design and pure white tint suited her black ensemble wonderfully, producing a visually appealing combo. Malaika added a touch of beauty and refinement to her look by wearing a gold timepiece on her left wrist. She wore a sleek black finger ring on her right hand, which lent a slight edge to her entire outfit.

She emanated classic elegance with her mid-back length neat and straight haircut. Her hair, which was elegantly parted in the center, lent a sense of refinement to her entire image. It framed her face well, enhancing her innate beauty. Her minimal makeup highlighted her lovely skin and allowed her to shine through. There was no kajal or liner, just a simple lipstick that added a delicate flash of color to her lips. Her straight hair and little makeup formed a harmonic balance, emphasizing her natural attractiveness. It was a confident style that demonstrated the power of simplicity in generating a stunning and subtle style statement.

