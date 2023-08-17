Malaika Arora spells extravagance in Rs. 2.27 lac white midi-dress by Alaïa’s and expensive Valentino bag

In the realm of entertainment, fashion, and extravagance, Malaika Arora is a name that needs no introduction. The Bollywood diva has long been synonymous with impeccable style and an affinity for luxurious ensembles. Recently, she graced the streets of Mumbai in an outfit that defined opulence and refinement. A breathtaking white midi-dress by Alaïa, paired with an expensive Valentino bag, showcased her knack for effortlessly merging sophistication with flair.

So, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Malaika Arora’s mesmerizing attire, shedding light on each element that contributed to her spellbinding appearance.

Malaika Arora looks incredible in a white midi-dress and a luxurious bag

Arora’s outfit centerpiece was Alaïa’s white gathered midi dress, a creation that exuded elegance from every angle. This ensemble was adorned with intricate paneled construction, a stand collar, and a captivating zip closure, embellished with delicate gathering at the front. The dress’s asymmetrical hem added an artistic touch to the overall look, elevating it beyond the ordinary. What truly caught the eye, besides its stunning design, was the extravagant price tag it carried – a staggering Rs. 2,27,975, approximately. Complementing the dress were black pointed flared pump heels, enhancing the ensemble’s allure while allowing Malaika to command the spotlight with every step. The combination of the dress and heels painted a picture of understated glamour, a trait synonymous with Malaika’s fashion choices.

Advertisement

A true fashion connoisseur understands that it’s the accessories that often set an ensemble apart. Arora certainly subscribes to this belief, as evidenced by her choice of the Valentino Rockstud noir crossbody bag. A bag that marries opulence with functionality, it’s no surprise that this accessory comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,10,346. The bag’s intricate design, embellished with the signature Valentino rockstud detailing, added a touch of edginess to the ensemble, perfectly complementing the elegance of the dress. To complete the ensemble, Arora chose to embellish herself with delicate silver accents. A pendant, swinging gently from her neck, and matching rings on her fingers harmoniously added to the overall look. This careful selection of accessories showcased her attention to detail, as every piece seamlessly contributed to the aura of refinement she exuded.

Arora’s meticulous attention to detail extended beyond her outfit and accessories, encompassing her hair and makeup as well. Her sleek straightened hair effortlessly cascaded down her shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to the ensemble. Her makeup was equally captivating, with a smoky eyeshadow palette that accentuated her eyes, and a perfectly chosen nude lipstick that enhanced her natural beauty. The makeup look harmonized seamlessly with her attire, accentuating her features while maintaining a balanced allure. Malaika’s style statement serves as an inspiration for those who seek to combine extravagance with finesse, making a lasting impression in every step they take.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinion with us.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash’s affordable blue-hued shirt dress by Nidhi and Mahak is a masterclass in curated elegance