Malaika Arora stuns in pristine white bodysuit and crocodile textured skirt and masters party ready look

Malaika Arora is the pinnacle of elegance and beauty! Her beautiful beauty never fails to capture and astound us. She looks great in everything she wears, whether it's a gorgeous gown or a fashionable top-skirt pair. Not to mention her latest Instagram photos, in which she looked stunning. But here's the scoop: Moving in with Malaika reality star attire for Sonam Kapoor's recent party to celebrate David Beckham's visit to India was just stunning. Are you curious about what she wore? Keep reading because we're going to analyze her stunning appearance.

Malaika Arora’s monochromatic ensemble radiates magic

An Action Hero actress slayed with her monochromatic elegance. She looked lovely in an enormous white bodysuit that served as an ideal against her eye-catching ensemble. By pairing it with a crocodile-patterned Alaia's black skirt, Malaika exuded sophistication and flair. Her outfit was completed with a little skirt made of sparkly PVC, which added the perfect touch to the party atmosphere. She completed the appearance with a pair of black stockings, which provided a touch of sultriness to the whole image.

More about Malaika Arora’s equally gorgeous and beautiful party look

Let's speak about Malaika's accessories for her stunning outfit because they were flawless! She accessorized her ears with magnificent silver stone studded chandelier earrings that complemented her overall look. Malaika carried her things in a solid black heart-shaped sling bag that was simply too adorable. This purse has been seen on Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and the Rare Beauty mogul, Selena Gomez. It's also designed by the same designer who crafted her dress, Maison Alaia. Malaika completed her appearance with shiny ankle-strapped high heels that offered a touch of refinement.

Now, let's take a look at Malaika Arora's perfect makeup for this look, which was truly on point! She used a matte base to give her complexion a smooth and flawless appearance. Her cheekbones were wonderfully sculpted, giving her face dimension. Malaika opted for gorgeous brown makeup to complement her captivating look. She nailed her attire with a strong red lipstick that offered a punch of color. Her hairstyle was a beautiful swept-back bun with gelled tresses skillfully fashioned by Meghna Butani, who acted as her hairdresser for the night. Maneka Harisinghani, the stylist, deserves credit for creating this stunning look.

So, what do you think of Malaika Arora's stunning monochromatic fit and flawless accessory game? Did she hit the ball out of the park or what? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below! We can't wait to hear what you think of this gorgeous outfit.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor radiates regal glamor in Anita Dongre's royal anarkali kurta