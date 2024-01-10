Malaika Arora to Kriti Sanon: Check out their current fashion OBSESSION with THIS trend

When it comes to creating fashion trends, Bollywood's stunning divas never disappoint. This time, the focus is on footwear, particularly loafers. Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Malaika Arora were recently photographed wearing this comfy yet elegant alternative, indicating the emergence of a new trend.

Loafers are adaptable and can be worn with both casual and party-ready ensembles, making them a must-have in the footwear stock for any fashionista. So, if you want to keep fashionable, it's time to put on a pair of loafers and go out in style. Continue reading to learn about more amazing loafers to add to your closet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to effortlessly blend casual and elegant styles. In mid-April 2023, she was spotted rocking a stunning pair of yellow Loro Piana loafers worth Rs. 67,311. It's clear that The Buckingham Murders actress has a deep love for these fashionable shoes, as she has been seen sporting another pair of loafers as well.

And, to be honest, we can't blame her. Loafers are the ideal blend of comfort and style, making them a popular option among fashion-conscious people.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon slayed in a gorgeous purple mini dress that displayed her trendy flare on a recent evening out. Her footwear drew our attention: a pair of black loafers with gold-toned finish hardware material attached.

The Ganapath diva skillfully matched her loafers with her dress, creating a stylish and trendy combination and adding a touch of sophistication to a casual outfit. This unexpected pairing demonstrates how loafers can enhance any ensemble, whether it's a mini dress or a co-ord.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is always one step ahead of the fashion game, and her latest choice of footwear proves just that. Instead of opting for the usual flats or heels, she effortlessly rocked a pair of trendy loafers. Recently, she turned heads in a stunning yellow short dress that costs Rs. 32,329.

She accessorized her look with a stunning Jimmy Choo purse and the on-trend Gucci Jordaan loafers. These loafers are not ordinary run-of-the-mill footwear; they cost Rs. 90,678. They radiate elegance and flair with Gucci's trademark GG design and a glossy polished leather base.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is without a doubt one of the emerging fashion icons to keep an eye on. Her airport style is usually on point, and she was recently photographed wearing a pair of Loro Piana Babouche Charms Walk green loafers. These loafers gave a splash of hue and an extra dash of class to her ensemble.

Janhvi also knows how to make an impression with her accessories, as she carried her go-to Maison Goyard tote bag, which completed her beautiful and easy look. Loafers are an excellent choice for travel since they provide both comfort and style, and Janhvi Kapoor knows how to wear them.

These Bollywood beauties have definitely nailed the art of wearing loafers in different styles and occasions. Loafers have become the go-to footwear for a casual outing, a glamorous night out, or a classy airport look.

Each diva has added their own personal flair to loafers, making them stand out in their own way. Every pair has its own allure and appeal. So, tell us, which one is your top pick? Let us know in the comments below!

