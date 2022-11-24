Malaika Arora to Manushi Chhillar: 5 celeb-inspired black sarees to help you slay your ‘desi girl’ look

The beauty and allure of sarees is simply unparalleled. There’s a saree for absolutely every occasion, whether you are heading out for a friend’s wedding or attending a formal occasion. Sarees are versatile, and can be styled in many ways! In the last few days, we saw numerous Bollywood celebrities acing the black saree look. And if you think black sarees are basic, think again! Malaika Arora, Manushi Chhillar, Tabu and other actresses effortlessly rocked black sarees recently, and left us in awe. If you’re looking for saree inspiration, take cues from these celebrities on how to ace the black saree look! Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar left us pleasantly surprised with her sartorial choice at a recent event. She was seen wearing a black saree, and her elegant, stylish look left us impressed. She opted for a black ruffle chiffon saree by designer Arpita Mehta, and paired it with a stylish sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline. Manushi added a contemporary twist to her saree look by adding a Sabyasachi belt, and opting for sheer opera gloves. Her accessories were minimal, and she was seen wearing a statement ring, a delicate pearl necklace, and carried a YSL bag. Stunning, isn’t it? Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput on the other hand, went the relaxed route, and wore the black Peachoo saree in the ulta pallu style. The black saree had a little bit of embellishment, while her velvet blouse was fully embroidered, creating a perfectly balanced look. The blouse had a peplum silhouette, giving a contemporary touch to her saree look. She accessorized with silver ear cuffs, a matching ring, a dainty bracelet and a black clutch by Alexander McQueen. Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur looked bewitching in a black ruffled organza saree by JADE by Monica and Karishma. The black bejeweled bralette was the highlight of her look, and added just the right amount of bling to her black saree look. She completed her elegant look with a diamond choker, and matching earrings. Her hair was left loose in wavy curls, and her smoky eye makeup further accentuated her look. Malaika Arora

For Diwali, Malaika Arora picked a black saree from the shelves of JADE by Monica and Karishma. The see-through saree looked stunning owing to the detailed floral embroidery. The sheer, lacy full-sleeved black blouse and the matching black lace waist-cinching belt at the waist enhanced the beauty of her look. Malaika let her saree do the talking, and kept her accessories minimal by just opting for square-shaped earrings. Her sleek pulled-back hair perfectly completed the look. Tabu

For Drishyam 2 promotions, Tabu wore a gorgeous black ajrak saree with sequins and golden embroidery. The colourful blue and red embroidery added a pop of colour to her black saree look, and her black embroidered blouse also complemented her saree perfectly. Tabu left her hair open, and accessorized with chandbali earrings. Which of these black saree looks did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below!

