Malaika Arora to Sonam Kapoor; Celeb-approved golden textured blouses that are setting trends

Bollywood's beautiful leading ladies surely possess the ability to take over the limelight especially when it comes to creating new trends in fashion. These divas have the inherent ability to casually establish a trend with their public appearances, either sporting a traditional little black dress or providing a bit of glitter with a dazzling accessory.

Many of these fashion-forward actresses, from the gorgeous Malaika Arora to the ever-stylish Sonam Kapoor, have been spotted wearing gold blouses that are certainly setting significant fashion goals. And, their excellent elegance and appeal has made the golden blouse a must-have piece in every fashionista's collection.

Continue reading to learn about some of the most beautiful designs that are sweeping the fashion world by fire.

Shehnaaz Gill’s black saree lehenga

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill turned heads at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding celebration as she donned a stunning Gaurav Gupta saree lehenga dress. The ensemble featured a gleaming black saree paired with a glittery golden blouse piece. The golden blouse had a textured design and a sweetheart neckline, adding an extra dash of sultriness to the overall look.

Sonam Kapoor’s golden tissue saree

At Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2023, Sonam Kapoor stole the show in a stunning tissue saree ensemble. The Manish Malhotra saree was flawlessly paired with a textured golden blouse featuring horizontal lines.

Adding to the allure of the saree were the blouse’s puffy sleeves. Sonam effortlessly carried off this regal look, exuding grace and charm. Don't you agree that she looked absolutely mesmerizing?

Nora Fatehi’s velvet lehenga with golden top

Nora Fatehi, another lovely diva, in a captivating blue velvet lehenga with an excellent fish cut pattern. The lehenga was perfectly matched with a textured golden blouse that had a sleeveless style and a stunning round collar. Nora looked stunning in her beautiful combination, exuding grace and glam.

Malaika Arora’s glitzy peach-hued saree

Malaika Arora surprised us once again with her exquisite style, illustrating that she is constantly at the forefront of every trend in Bollywood. She looked lovely in a dazzling peach-colored saree combination.

Sonaakshi Raaj's saree was flawlessly coupled with a blouse embellished with gold thread decorations, creating a textural masterpiece. The loose-fitting blouse added an aesthetic aspect to the complete look.

Ananya Panday’s metallic golden ensemble

Last but not the least, Ananya Panday nailed the contemporary diva style in an enticing golden attire. She looked ethereal in her daring ensemble, which included a thigh-high slit skirt and a beautiful spaghetti strap bustier. The metallic sheen on the bustier gave a show-stopping touch to the entire design.

