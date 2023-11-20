Malaika Arora transforms into not-so-little red riding hood with embellished red caped gown

Malaika Arora, the unrivaled OG fashionista of Bollywood, is known for her impeccable talent and unique sense of style. The Moving In With Malaika star recently graced the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, captivating onlookers with her enchanting appearance. Dressed in a striking blood-red gown with a sheer sequined cape, the diva transformed into a modern-day little red riding hood, turning heads and sparking a fashion frenzy. We’re still gasping and gushing over her all-red slice of sheer perfection.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the intricate details of this show-stopping ensemble that has set the internet ablaze. Are you ready? Let’s just dive right in and have a closer look at her classy and elegant red outfit.

Malaika Arora looked beautiful in a gorgeous long red gown

The stunning red gown, meticulously crafted from a luxurious blend of lace and net, draped elegantly around the An Action Hero actress’ silhouette, leaving spectators in absolute awe. The floor-length masterpiece boasted a high neckline, perfectly complemented by a matching sheer cape adorned with sequins that gracefully trailed behind her, creating a mesmerizing train effect. The sleeveless gown, intricately embellished with sequins and laced floral patterns, showcased the Dil Se actress’ curves with finesse, highlighting her well-toned figure. Furthermore, In true Malaika style, the Housefull actress opted for a minimalist approach to accessories, donning matching red droplet earrings that seamlessly complemented her feminine and classy ensemble. Completing the look with matching heels, the Housefull 2 diva let her dark tresses fall freely, styled into soft curls that cascaded down her back, framing her face to sheer perfection. We’re legit in love!

The Dabangg actress’ makeup was also nothing short of glamorous, featuring well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyes, and bold black eyeliner. A rosy glow on her cheeks, courtesy of a hint of blush and a dash of shiny highlighter, added a touch of sophistication. The pièce de résistance was a stunning nude-colored lipstick that not only accentuated her lips but elevated her entire appearance, creating a captivating and unforgettable look. As the Welcome actress strutted through the streets in this ravishing red gown, the surroundings transformed into an impromptu fashion runway, with onlookers unable to resist capturing the moment. The images of this fashion spectacle have since gone viral, spreading like wildfire across the digital landscape, solidifying the pretty diva’s status as a trendsetter in the industry.

Malaika Arora’s show-stopping red fit turned the sets into a fashion show

The Indian actress’ recent red carpet appearance not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also solidified her status as the epitome of glamour in Bollywood. The Gabbar Singh actress’ meticulously chosen ensemble, with its vibrant red hue and intricate embellishments, turned the streets into an impromptu fashion runway. As the images of the International Khiladi actress strutting in this red gown continue to go viral, fashion lovers are drooling. We’re undeniably obsessed with the Kaante actress’ vibrant outfit, and the divine fit deserves it.

Advertisement

It’s safe to say that the Om Shanti Om actress’ ability to effortlessly blend class with boldness serves as an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts worldwide. So, what did you think of the pretty diva’s outfit? Please share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone’s 6 jaw-dropping moments in plunging necklines to slits