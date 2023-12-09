Malaika Arora vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who wore the classy ivory insignia suit set better?

In a striking clash of fashion elegance, Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh both graced the scene in an exquisite Rs. 27,990 ivory Insignia suit set from Cilvr. Posing the question of who wore it better, these Bollywood divas brought their unique styles to the forefront, turning heads and sparking a delightful fashion debate. This delightful coincidence also gives us a chance to compare their styles and get into fashion face-off mode. After all, this is a serious competitive world and we love both of these talented divas. We’re literally so excited to be doing this, aren’t you?

So, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at both, Malaika Arora and Rakul Preet Singh's overall ensembles and how they chose to style the suit set with their choice of accessories, shoes, and beauty choices to find out who won this one? Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Malaika Arora looked seriously classy in the monochromatic fit

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 judge chose to wear an ivory Insignia suit set from Cilvr worth Rs. 27,990. This classy piece has the brand’s signature monograms all over it. The talented diva also made the bold decision to add a Gen-Z flair to the timeless power suits with a cropped blazer. The Dil Se actress further chose to pair this with a pair of matching high-waisted, floor-length pants with a wide-legged fit. Furthermore, the Moving In With Malaika celebrity also completed her look with white glossy boots that gave a harmonious appeal to her outfit.

The Housefull actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with a gold beaded statement necklace and chose to carry the Balenciaga crocodile effect small tote bag to add to her formal look. She also styled her hair into a sleek and straight look with a dewy and glam makeup look with highlighter and pink blush at just the right places with a glossy, light brown lipstick. We’re absolutely in love with her fashion choices.

Rakul Preet Singh looked incredible in a classy all-ivory ensemble

The De De Pyaar De actress was recently seen wearing a pristine ivory-colored suit laden with black brand insignia from Cilvr. The classy diva chose to keep her outfit lowkey and cute, as she wore a cropped full-sleeved blazer but she also ended up pulling its sleeves up to give it a ruched texture. The Yaariyan further paired it with matching floor-length and wide-legged pants with a rather cool and comfortable fit. She further chose to complete her classy outfit with white rhinestone-embellished heels that gave it an overall classy look.

Furthermore, the talented Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru actress chose to accessorize her ensemble through the minimalistic route with classy silver dangling earrings and a matching smartwatch. This added to the outfit without actually stealing the much-deserved focus from the diva’s all-ivory ensemble. The Doctor G actress also chose to style her outfit into soft curls that framed her face, with a subtle makeup look and the perfect pink lipstick. Doesn’t the Boo actress look fabulous?

As we dissected the details of Malaika Arora’s monochromatic finesse and Rakul Preet Singh’s all-ivory ensemble, it’s evident that both stars infused their distinctive charm into the timeless attire. Whether it’s Malaika’s Gen-Z twist or Rakul’s minimalistic grace, each actress showcased a commendable fashion narrative. In the end, the real winner is the celebration of individual style, proving that the same suit can be a canvas for diverse expressions of elegance. Don’t you agree?

So, are you feeling inspired? Which one of these classy outfits is your cup of tea? Would you like to wear something like this with your own unique flair? So, please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

