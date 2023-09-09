Malaika Arora wears an all-black outfit with sleeveless top, tights, and expensive Dior bag; Guess its price?

Bollywood’s most beloved fashionista, Malaika Arora, known for her ability to look spectacular in everything that she wears, showcased her impeccable fashion sense in a striking all-black ensemble recently. This fashion-forward icon effortlessly pulled off a sleek and trendy look, proving that athleisure wear can be both chic and comfortable. The Dabangg 2 actress was also seen carrying an expensive Dior bag and a luxurious Balenciaga cap.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we take a closer look at the talented diva’s timeless all-black ensemble with a luxurious side? Let’s dive right in.

Malaika Arora looked great in an all-black outfit with a white cap

The Dabangg actress opted for a black sleeveless fitted top adorned with faux leather prints, adding a touch of texture to her attire. Complementing this, she paired the top with ankle-length tights featuring white accents along the edges. The combination exuded a monochromatic charm, which was enhanced by her choice of pure white sneakers, injecting a subtle pop of contrast into her overall look. But, what truly caught the eye was her choice of accessories. The An Action Hero actress’ selection of the Dior Small Toujours Bag from the Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show added an air of luxury to her outfit. Crafted in black calfskin with meticulous Micro-Cannage topstitching, this bag not only boasts a casual and practical design but also offers a spacious interior compartment accompanied by a matching pouch, ensuring efficient organization of essentials. Its leather strap closure not only secures items but also enhances the bag’s elegant silhouette.

The adjustable leather handles and a classy Dior charm make it a true statement piece. With a price tag of Rs. 2,90,938, it’s undoubtedly a luxurious addition to her ensemble. The Dil Se actress is also wearing a Balenciaga cap in white worth Rs. 31,170 with a classic baseball cap shape, adjustable hook and loop tab at the back, Balenciaga logo embroidered at the front, and classy cotton drill. Doesn’t it look great with the outfit? The Moving in with Malaika star also styled her hair in a messy bun meanwhile, she flaunted her natural beauty, with a bold, makeup-less look, for a casual day around town while demonstrating that sometimes, less is indeed more.

The India’s Next Top Model judge’s ’ recent outfit is a testament to her fashion-forward choices, showcasing how athleisure wear can be elevated to an elegant and sophisticated level. Her keen sense of style, combined with her choice of high-end accessories, makes her a true fashion icon to watch.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Are you a fan? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

