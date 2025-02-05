Malaika Arora's 3 matching workout outfits prove she is obsessed with basic one-toned leggings

Malaika Arora is a solid dancer and she sure works hard to keep that title. She has earned herself quite the reputation of a gym freak. The actor is often papped on her way to the gym and never fails to miss a workout. Looking to upgrade your workout wear? Here are three of her fits that have caught our eye.

Rustic Red

Malaika Arora’s dedication to workout is no secret. For one of her latest sessions, she was spotted in rustic red activewear. Sporting a deep neck bralette, the top had cross-laced detailing at the back. She combined this with a pair of matching tights that sat just above her ankle.

Probably on her way to the gym, she stepped out in her flip-flops. Flaunting cat-eyed black glares, she walked with a sipper in hand. Arora put her hair up in a messy bun, perfect for a workout morning.

Bright Orange

Starting her weekend with a bright orange color palette, Malaika delivered some serious motivation and outfit inspiration. She chose a cropped tank top and paired it with the same color tights. Just like the previous fit, these pants were designed to be ankle-length.

After pushing herself for a heavy workout, the fitness diva walked out in a pair of flip-flops. To fight the sun, she put on a pair of big black glasses. Putting convenience on top, the Welcome actor flaunted a messy bun to complete the look.

Classic Black

You can never go wrong with black, and this outfit of Malaika Arora is proof. Made in shiny spandex, she fashioned a cropped strappy top. With a deep round-neck design, the top had a crossed strap look for a stylish back.

Malla styled it with a pair of black tights reaching her ankles. Dropping the sipper this time, Arora just carried her phone. Sporting a laid-back look, she made her hair into a messy bun and put on some black shades.

The actor pays serious attention to her workout routine and is always glowing after a session. Malaika chooses to keep it simple for her gym fit but still manages to look stunning. The actor’s activewear definitely deserves some space in your wardrobe.

What do you think of Malaika Arora’s gym clothing? Let us know in the comments.