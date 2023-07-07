Malaika Arora’s all-black regal outfit with Arpita Mehta’s corset top, knotted skirt will leave you bewitched

Malaika Arora, the undisputedly glamorous actress and style icon, never fails to mesmerize the masses with her fashion choices. She is known for her ability to carry all types and kinds of outfits- From seductive and bold and chic and beautiful to regal and elegant, she can do it all.

Recently, the An Action Hero actress stepped out in a captivating black outfit designed by Arpita Mehta that exuded an air of regality and sophistication. With its combination of a corset top and knotted skirt, this ensemble is the perfect choice for parties. Let’s delve into the details of Malaika Arora’s stunning black ensemble, crafted to make a lasting impression at any social gathering.

Malaika Arora shows that black never goes out of style in her fiery outfit

Black has always been associated with sophistication, class, and versatility. Malaika Arora’s choice of a black outfit for parties resonates perfectly with these characteristics. The color black can elevate any ensemble, exuding an aura of mystery and elegance. The Welcome actress’ black ensemble, styled by Tanya Ghavri, perfectly captured the essence of a chic party look. The Dabangg actress effortlessly combined elegance and boldness in her black ensemble, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. The corset top, a timeless fashion staple with mirror detailing, accentuated her hourglass figure while adding a touch of allure. With intricate details and exquisite craftsmanship, the corset top beautifully complemented Malaika’s physique, providing a flattering silhouette. The knotted skirt, another key element of this ensemble, added a contemporary twist. The skirt’s unique floor-length design, featuring a stylish knot at the waist, added a modern and dynamic flair to the overall look. Its flowing fabric gracefully embraced Malaika’s movements, creating a captivating visual effect.

Arpita Mehta, the talented fashion designer behind Malaika Arora’s captivating outfit, is renowned for her contemporary Indian designs. Known for combining traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities, Mehta has carved a niche for herself in the fashion industry. Her intricate detailing and attention to fabric drape made Malaika’s ensemble truly exceptional. This coordinated set from her label comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 42,000. Isn’t that simply luxurious?

To complete the regal look, Malaika Arora opted for striking accessories. She paired the ensemble with delicate statement earrings and a matching necklace from Kalyan Jewellers. These accessories enhanced the overall allure of the outfit instead of overpowering its elegance. Furthermore, her hair was styled in a sleek and neat ponytail while her bold makeup with shimmery eyeshadow, gorgeous blush, and pink lipstick perfectly matched the outfit’s aesthetic. It’s hard not to be obsessed with Malaika’s charm and beauty, isn’t it?

This ensemble is ideal for various party occasions, including cocktail parties, formal dinners, and exclusive events. With its timeless elegance and bold charm, it is destined to make a lasting impression on the fashion-conscious. So, what do you think about it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

