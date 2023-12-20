Malaika Arora’s Arpita Mehta co-ord set with draped skirt, crop top, and cape is every fusion lover’s dream

Malaika Arora, a name synonymous with grace and style, recently captivated fashion aficionados with her mesmerizing appearance in an Arpita Mehta co-ord set. The ensemble, a harmonious blend of contemporary design and traditional aesthetics, showcased the fashion queen’s penchant for pushing sartorial boundaries. As Aastha Sharma shared glimpses on Instagram, the world witnessed the diva donning a printed set that redefined elegance.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s delve into the details of Malaika Arora's stunning ensemble that left social media in awe while making our hearts skip several beats.

Malaika Arora looked like a literal dream in a sand and red co-ord set

The beautiful Dabangg actress looked beyond comparison in the gorgeous pictures that set social media ablaze, wearing a classy sand and red eucalyptus printed co-ord set created by none other than the fashion maven, Arpita Mehta. The gorgeous set featured a short bralette-like crop top with sleek spaghetti straps and a deep and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s ensemble. The piece literally helped the Patakhaa actress flaunt her super-toned waist and body as well.

This top was further paired with a beautifully draped skirt with ruched detailing that added to the divine piece’s texture. The classy set was also layered with a gorgeous flowy jacket-like floor-length cape with beautiful detailing and beads at its edges. The whole outfit suited the glorious beautiful Housefull actress like a charm. Furthermore, the diva chose to complete her outfit with matching strappy heels which gave her ensemble an overall harmonious appeal.

Malaika Arora’s accessory, hairstyle, and makeup games were also visibly on fleek

The divine An Action Hero actress further chose to accessorize her gorgeous co-ord set with a contrasting black statement choker with shiny silver abstract work on the same along with a matching statement silver ring from Irasva Fine Jewellery. The diva also added a matching silver wristwatch to enhance her overall ensemble’s modern aesthetic. The diva also chose to tie her hair up and style it into a sleek combed-over bun with beautiful wavy flicks on the left side, which defined the whole hairstyle to sheer perfection.

On the other hand, Malaika chose to pair her outfit with an oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, and smokey black eyeliner along with blushed cheeks, highlighter at all the right places, and of course, the glossiest and prettiest shade of pink lipstick, which not only complemented but also elevated her entire ensemble. In every frame of the posted pictures, the diva radiated an undeniable charm, accentuated by the flawless combination of Arpita Mehta’s creation and the stylistic prowess of Aastha Sharma.

With this look, Malaika Arora’s fashion choices have once again, proven her status as a trendsetter and an embodiment of timeless style. So, what did you think of her classy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this for an upcoming event? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

