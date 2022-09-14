Malaika Arora's Chanel fanny quilted pack is making chic rounds in more ways than one

There are days when we're so grateful for that one particular accessory or outfit we own. It's like the love we have for it is on the rise already and it continues to multiply when we discover new and numerous ways to style it. Had you seen Malaika Arora's Chanel bag you would know what we're referring to. Seen her black fanny pack? Here's to cherishing such staple fashion pieces and embracing these as favourites forever.

If there's no limit to how many black ensembles or accessories you have settled with, you will be pleased. How do you style your go-to black bag? Mala showed us two ways and we think it's chic and brings full-force glam. Just how we've been seeing her style archives for the longest time as a refugee for every fashionista. She has exuded ample coolness with this crossbody bag we're currently obsessed with and now in simple terms allow us to translate to you how she's made a case for a winner's look.

Just like how we like our coffee extra piping hot this cosy season, her style too was a reflection of warmth at its best. As seen here, Malaika rocked a Burberry hoodie jacket with contrast ribbed hems, zipper detail, and the brand's logo. This bomber jacket was teamed up with blue shaded bell bottom pants which had a wide-legged silhouette. Her accessories were black and well put with sunglasses and the quilted waist bag worn as a crossbody that bore gold chains and charms that revealed the French luxury brand's name.

Boot up, please! Fine, not without your shirt dress, and your cutest accessory. The 48-year-old complemented her Balenciaga printed shirt dress with her Rs 3,47,974 Chanel bag which she wore this time as a sling bag. Her black boots and socks with heart prints looked lovely. That's right, your black bag is a great accessory to count on.