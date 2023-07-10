Malaika Arora’s Christian Dior hoodie for self-care day screams ‘expensive’; Can you guess its price?

When it comes to the world of fashion, Malaika Arora is no stranger and you can expect her to make bold statements. Known for her impeccable style and stunning appearances, the Bollywood diva has a sense of style that nobody can ever diminish. Her fashion prowess is beyond golden. We’re absolutely obsessed with her, aren’t you?

The Dil Se actress recently caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts as she stepped out in a Christian Dior hoodie that exuded luxury and comfort. Let’s delve into the details of her self-care day outfit and explore the crazy price tag associated with this high-end garment.

Malaika Arora looks supremely chic in Christian Dior’s streetwear hoodie

Christian Dior, the iconic French fashion house, has long been synonymous with elegance, opulence, and innovation. Established in 1946 by the visionary designer Christian Dior, the brand has continued to set trends and captivate fashion aficionados worldwide. Known for its distinct logo, sophisticated designs, and luxurious materials, Christian Dior remains a symbol of haute couture and high-end fashion. The Christian Dior hoodie that Malaika Arora chose for her self-care day is a true representation of this luxury. Malaika Arora’s choice of a Christian Dior hoodie for her self-care day perfectly exemplifies her fashion-forward style. Now, coming to the price tag, It is safe to say that considering the brand’s reputation and the premium quality associated with its products, the price of this hoodie is completely worth it at Rs. 3,00,000, approximately. The long hoodie looks great on her, doesn’t it?

The diva, known for her song in the movie, An Action Hero, also left her hair open, looking more gorgeous than ever. On the other hand, her no-makeup and natural look, helped her flaunt her beauty like a boss. It’s safe to say that nobody can do chic casual like Malaika Arora. Doesn’t she look seriously beautiful?

So, next time you want to channel your inner diva and indulge in luxury fashion, the Christian Dior hoodie might be the perfect statement piece for you. Although, if you cannot afford this extravagant hoodie, you can easily replace it with other affordable long hoodies which have a rater street-wear-style vibe to them. Feel free to pair this with either sneaks or boots as per the aesthetic that you are going for and completed the look with minimalistic accessories like hoop earrings, tiny droplets, simple bracelets, or just a watch. You can choose to keep the makeup subtle or just channel your inner Malaika and go for a natural look.

So, get ready to style this outfit with your unique and fashionable flair. What do you think of this outfit worn by Malaika? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

