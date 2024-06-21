Malaika Arora's golden off-shoulder gown is the perfect pick to dazzle at your next cocktail party

Among the great personalities that have emerged as the tastemakers of today’s world, Malaika Arora tops the list. She is that woman who cannot go unnoticed and she has nailed how to draw attention wherever she goes. Whether she is going to an awards ceremony or going out for dinner with friends, she sure knows how to dress up.

When she drops photos from a new photoshoot on Instagram, Malaika Arora creates quite a stir. Today, June 21 was no exception for Malaika. Her stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi shared photos from Arora’s stunning photoshoot and we had our jaws dropped. Let’s take a closer look at her pictures, which might set your heart racing too.

Malaika Arora’s dazzles in latest pictures

Malaika Arora dazzled everyone with her stunning appearance in a golden gown designed by Farah Angsana. Her golden gown was adorned with off-shoulder sleeves and a plunging neckline, adding a touch of glamor to her look. The bodycon fit of the gown highlighted her curves beautifully, while the skirt flared out in a mermaid shape from the waist, gracefully hugging her frame.

One of the standout features of the gown was its sleek golden belt around the waist, accentuating the Dabangg actress’ silhouette. The belt featured a small bow, adding a subtle yet stylish detail to the outfit. Her outfit is definitely worthy of attention.

Malaika Arora’s accessories and glam

With her golden gown, the Housefull actress wore small emerald earrings, which broke the monotony of golden and also complemented it without overpowering her outfit. She decided to skip any other jewelry.

For her make-up, the 50-year-old actress opted for a soft and radiant look that enhanced her beauty. Her choice included blushed cheeks, giving a healthy and glowing complexion. Soft pink lipstick added a subtle pop of color while pink eyeshadow highlighted her eyes delicately.

A touch of highlighter added a luminous glow to her face. She rounded off her look with a side-parted bun with face-framing strands that complemented the neckline of her gown.

In summary, Malaika’s gown is perfect for upscale cocktail parties with a formal or semi-formal dress code. It can also be an ideal attire for formal parties and festive galas.

Malaika Arora indeed looked stunning in the Farah Angsana gown with matching accessories, and makeup, and her hairdo was perfect to complete the entire look.

She also avoided overloading her look with too many accessories and makeup, which only helped to enhance the sophistication and appeal of her outfit, proving she is one of the most influential fashion icons of today’s world, who can make quite a statement without seeking attention and flashy looks.

