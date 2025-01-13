Malaika Arora's green tassel saree is a one-of-a-kind ensemble, making it an ideal choice for bridesmaids this season

Malaika Arora does not need an introduction. As the queen of glam, she serves it on a silver platter whenever she steps out. Known for her elaborate style, she has done it again, leaving all jaws dropped and breaths taken away as she sashayed down in a lovely green saree. But trust Malaika never to simply wear a saree—it always becomes the talk of the town. Here are some details about her outfit.

The Bollywood queen picked a rich green saree, but of course, she didn’t stop there. Her saree featured white beaded scalloped borders running along its length, a fine detail that added a soft yet striking touch to the look. Perfectly pleated, the pallu looked graceful with its tassels, adding just the right amount of drama to her ensemble.

Let’s talk about the gorgeous blouse because, oh boy, it was a grand statement! With her green embellished saree, Malaika paired it with a stunning green embroidered blouse, adorned with dazzling sequin details. The most unique feature? The sleeves were accented with white tassels, adding a fresh and playful twist to the overall look. A little glam and a whole lot of Malaika magic truly completed the ensemble.

She kept the accessories minimal yet impactful. Malaika chose a pair of statement earrings that complemented the intricate white beadwork of the saree, pairing them with a matching necklace for just the right touch of bling. On her hands, she wore studded bangles that perfectly balanced modern glam with ethnic charm, tying the entire look together flawlessly.

Advertisement

When it comes to feeling glamorous, Malaika Arora knows exactly how it’s done. She created a dewy, radiant base that made her skin glow, with simple yet chic flushed cheeks adding a bright touch to her look. A swipe of kohl and winged eyeliner deepened her eyes, while nude lip gloss provided a classy finish. She kept her hair tied in a simple bun, adding just the right amount of elegance to her polished appearance.

Whether it’s a high-cut thigh dress or a saree, Malaika Arora can carry any outfit with style. This green saree wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was a fashion statement. Traditional yet modern, Malaika has once again raised the bar for fashion, and we’re all taking notes.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora's latest look is proof that dressing up for work to dinner is fun when done effortlessly