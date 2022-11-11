Malaika Arora's Gucci belt is a style win that looked as ace her casual outfit; Yay or Nay?

All is chic wherever Malaika Arora goes. Seriously no one can have your style's back better and well-trained as the diva can. If you've monitored her last night look, you would have no doubts in mind. We know from experience that when on a hunt for a couple of inspirations, we've found some great treasures in the form of outfits and accessories. It was a fashionable savvy tour and our sartorial life as we know it is about to look elevated.

Mala is the reason why we can't focus a cent percent on sweaters and toasty tops. Her latest stepping-out look for a dinner in Mumbai with friends rivaled the famous sweater trend and for sure we do not want to look at any in the near future. Fall's exit and winter's arrival can be marked with the finest bunch of blazers. Enough of dusting off the old looks from your mood boards, pick this fresh reference and get your blazers to be the fashion-mood-booster now, later, and for days.

The 49-year-old opted for a sand brown Off-White bralette style top. The crop top clearly gave a mention of the logo. She wore the plunging neckline number with light-blue denim ripped jeans which had their hems folded up. Malaika gave it a warmth of spice with her accessories like a handbag with double handles and pointed-toe heeled boots. While all were brown and bright, her colour-coding game got deeper with her double G buckle and brown leather Gucci belt. This made in Italy accessory was sexier with how it was in the interest of matching up and looking equally stylish to her gold chain-link necklace.

Malaika Arora nails her OOTN with a Gucci belt and more

We spoke pretty much along the lines of obsession about how this look would be incomplete without what reads like a major investment, called the timeless white blazer. Malaika's take on autumn layering was rather different and stylish with a blazer that was left unbuttoned and packed up sophisticatedly with shoulder pads.