Malaika Arora's latest look in ethnic set proves there's no going wrong ever with bandhani

Malaika Arora is known for her flawless style and a slick workout regimen. Her gym outfits are a fashion sensation, attracting the attention of both fans and paps. Malaika's style choices are typically bold, as she is known for her penchant for bodycon skirts, tiny dresses, and plunging necklines. However, the paparazzi just caught a rare sight: Malaika wearing a gorgeous kurta combo. This surprising departure from her normal dress demonstrated her versatility and ability to wear any outfit with grace and elegance. Malaika's presence in a kurta set brings a new twist to her fashion arsenal, demonstrating that she can carry off any look with her unique style.

What Malaika wore?

Malaika Arora recently wowed folks by wearing a stunning ensemble. Malaika looked very stunning donning a white kurta combo. The pure white kurta featured delicate fine border embroidery. A bright yellow dupatta, decorated with a lovely broad border embroidery, added a lively touch to the ensemble, effortlessly enhancing the whole appeal. Malaika's tall frame was enhanced by the full-sleeved kurta ensemble, which exuded a timeless beauty. Malaika once again demonstrated her fashion skills with this attire, easily creating a statement and leaving onlookers in awe of her flawless sense of style.

How to accessorize this look?

Malaika Arora completes her gorgeous outfit with well-selected accessories. Her buff beige bag elegantly provided a touch of refinement to her attire, perfectly matching it. Malaika accessorized with a pair of black shades, lending her an aura of mystery and refinement. She completed the desi appearance with a pair of comfy flat chappals that ensured both flair and comfort. Malaika's attention to detail and faultless accessorizing demonstrated her fashion mastery, leaving us in awe of her excellent taste.

Malaika Arora is always able to pull off an ideal appearance for any occasion. She simply placed the finishing touches to her wardrobe on a casual outing. A lovely black bindi accompanied, giving a touch of elegance and tradition to her entire outfit. Her lips were adorned with a bright pink lipstick, which added a punch of colour and accentuated her innate attractiveness. To maintain the informal feel, Malaika beautifully pulled up her hair into a sleek bun, expressing simplicity and comfort. Malaika once again shown her fashion expertise with her attention to detail, easily producing a style that is both casual and effortlessly elegant.

