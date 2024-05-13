Malaika Arora is a name synonymous with glamor. The fashion queen always renders onlookers speechless with her stellar display of fashion. This was proven by the diva’s recent OOTN, which was the personification of all things hot and fiery.

So, let's take a closer and more detailed look at the Happy New Year actress’ stylish outfit.

Malaika Arora’s fabulous head-to-toe black style statement:

Malaika dared to make a case for her fashion superiority in Kristina Fidelskaya’s striking creations. This divine look, styled by Lepakshi Ellawadi, totally reminded us of Morticia Addams’ famous line, “Black is such a happy color, darling”.

The Pataakha actress’ bold and bewitching outfit featured a strapless black mini-dress that spelled all things enchanting. This resplendent figure-framing dress with sleek straps, an alluring neckline, and an upper-thigh length hemline is just the hottest statement-worthy pick. It also had matching ruffled nature-inspired floral embellishments on the piece's lower half, giving a rather femme appeal to the whole fiery ensemble.

The Housefull actress further layered this hot dress with a matching black feathered tulle cape with a floor-sweeping silhouette. This masterpiece, crafted with fine Italian fabrics and Galeotti Piume feathers from Italy, was also created in Kristina Fidelskaya’s Atelier, and we loved the magnificent piece’s overall sassy vibe. The awe-trucking addition also came with an unbelievable price tag of approximately Rs. 3,77,790. It’s quite clear that the diva’s OOTN both looked and cost a BOMB!

The Dabangg actress also completed her charming outfit with matching glossy black Uma Slingback pumps, from Le Silla, approximately worth Rs. 1,07,498. These gave a ravishing touch to the actress’ look. But that’s not all, she also added sheer black gloves with a ruched design to elevate the elegant feel of the ensemble. The whole outfit gave a flapper-inspired vibe with the feathered, tulle, and ruched effect, and the dive legit looked like a rebellious and fashionable lady from the 1920s.

Malaika Arora’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle also rocked:

From her chic statement earrings to the diamond-encrusted cocktail ring, Malla’s accessory choices were also on fleek. She successfully elevated her sensual look without actually stealing focus from it. In fact, we also love the contrasting vibe her shimmery accessories served, for this one.

Arora’s makeup and hair expert, Meghna Butani, also helped her natural beauty with a flawless makeup look. For this, she added a radiant base with brown eyeshadow, black smudged eyeliner, and volumizing mascara. A touch of highlighter, pink blush, and the perfect shade of nude lipstick were also added to complete the on-point look.

Last but not least, Arora chose to leave her dark and luscious locks open and styled them into natural waves.

So, what did you think of Malaika Arora’s outfit? Are you also feeling bewitched? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

