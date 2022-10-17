Malaika Arora's Louis Vuitton Dauphine bag is in chic company with her halter neck mini dress

Can't decide what is cute and cuter. The dress or Malaika Arora. She who made us screenshot away her ramp walk look as a showstopper for Limerick at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion week a few days ago proved again yesterday that she's got the best style as she rocked a mini dress. Well, now you know and there's more to why you will swipe right on her look. We might sound biased because our preferences now revolve and end only around ethnic ensembles but had you found something so summer-like and worth a spot on your shelf, would you not get inspired? We are and our words are a pure indication of the same.

Malaika was spotted yesterday outside her Mumbai residence in a mini dress that had prints and more prints, the same kind. It looks so good and our verdict is: wearing it on repeat. Her white dress featured a halter neck detail and also a deep neckline. While the bodice looked fitted, the skirt had a flare with a barely-seen frilled hem. We can't stop staring at her and this dress.

It looks like what could be your brunch cum date outfit or just wear it twice. More dress days, please? The 48-year-old gives great notes on accessories to pick from as well. Her inspirations can never run dry but rather impress on an impactful note. The diva opted for Louis Vuitton's Dauphine MM bag which had a strap, monogram brown and beige canvas, and a magnetized lock. She wore it as a sling bag. It's seriously a masterpiece of an accessory. Deepika Padukone owns one as well and in fact, it's her go-to bag. It's that time again when we're in love with a bag as stylish and swanky of course as this.

Malaika's dress with an open-back was already convincing us to slip into something so comfortable and sexy. And soon her Balenciaga sneakers began to do all the talking. What's happening? We're influenced. Looks sporty-chic and those black oversized sunnies go with her look. She had a nude and brown blend lipstick and she tied up her look with a low knotted bun.