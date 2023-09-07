Malaika Arora's luxe leather-on-leather is an ultimate stand-out look and we are big-time crushing over it

Malaika Arora, the personification of casual chic, strides through life with a sophisticated air. Her obsession with designer clothing, bags, and shoes is brilliant, to say the least. She transforms the ordinary into the remarkable with a mere flick of her flawlessly manicured fingertips, turning heads with her flawless sense of style. She expertly integrates comfort and grandeur into her style choices, whether it's a quiet Sunday brunch or a dazzling red carpet event. Her casual appearance exudes a nonchalant drama. She’s a genuine fashion queen who continues to inspire and enchant with her always-refreshing appeal.

Malaika Arora looks cool in a green jacket with a shirt and shorts

The An Action Hero actress emanated a young energy that could easily rival even the boldest of adolescent rebels, dressed in a brilliant green jacket that hugged her like a second skin. A white twisted knot blouse emerged from behind the jacket, adding playfulness to her look. We couldn’t help but be attracted to her evident coolness. Black leather shorts embraced her contours, emphasizing her self-assurance and boldness.

Malaika’s luxurious accessories

In a display of sheer grandeur, the Gabbar Singh actress added bag to her ensemble - a black quilted purse. It was a Saint Laurent small-sized masterpiece featuring a glossy sheen that appeared to embody the very essence of elegance. This purse costs a whopping USD2076 (Rs 1,73,002).

Malaika Arora expertly completed her look with a pair of stunning Versace black shoes. They shimmered and glimmered with an abstract golden texture.

Her hair was bunched up in a ponytail, and her makeup was natural, but she had applied brown glossy lipstick to complete the look.

It's difficult to pick just one aspect to like in this lavishly indulgent combination. If forced to choose, the appeal of those mesmerising Versace heels steals the show, leaving a trail of admiration.

