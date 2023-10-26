Malaika Arora’s monochromatic formal fit is the PERFECT inspiration to bid adieu to your office wear dilemmas

In the fast-paced world of showbiz, if there’s one name that has constantly been on the top in terms of talent, entertainment, and especially, fashion and beauty, it has got to be Malaika Arora. The diva has carved her niche as not just a talented actress but also a fashion icon. Recently, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of her impeccable sense of style as she dashed around town, clad in a monochromatic formal outfit, and we are totally in love.

In fact, the Dabangg actress’ sartorial choices have once again reaffirmed her status as a style maven, making it the ideal inspiration for anyone looking to say goodbye to their office wear dilemmas. Why don’t we dive right in, take a closer look at it, and attempt to decode her style? Are you ready?

Malaika Arora looked classy in a monochromatic formal outfit

The incomparably gorgeous Indian actress was recently seen and snapped around town as she flaunted her sense of style with her boss-girl aesthetic. The talented An Action Hero actress was seen wearing a classic and basic white too with a U-shaped plunging neckline. The talented model chose to layer this top with a full-sleeved white blazer which has a nice fitting and 3 gold buttons on her lapel. This classy blazer also had formal shoulder pads which gave a nod to the timeless trend. The fashionista further chose to pair these with black, floor-length, wide-legged pants which totally fit her like a charm. We’re absolutely obsessed with her overall aesthetic!

The stylish Om Shanti Om actress chose to complete her outfit with black boots to give it that harmonious look, But that’s not all, the incredibly talented Housefull actress chose to carry the Black Chanel Small Flap Bag with Top Handle which comes with the extravagant price tag of approximately Rs. 5,86,374, to complement her formal outfit. The classy diva also added a simplistic Gen-Z-approved silver heart-shaped pendant and dark-tinted sunglasses to go with her outfit. Aren’t her fashion choices simply perfect?

It’s quite clear that the Dil Se actress’ attention to detail extended to her hair and makeup. She elegantly tied her hair into a classy yet slightly messy bun, a style that perfectly complemented her outfit’s classic and edgy elements. Her makeup was equally understated and chic, with well-shaped eyebrows and a touch of simple lip gloss, emphasizing her natural beauty and style prowess. Her outfit, infused with elegance and confidence, exudes a sense of power that’s bound to leave a lasting impression.

So, the next time you’re faced with a fashion dilemma, take a cue from Malaika – keep it simple, go monochromatic, embrace sophistication, and conquer the world with style, confidence, and grace. Well, what did you think of the Housefull 2 actress’ ensemble? Why don’t you share your thoughts with us, right away?

