Malaika Arora's party glam was a thing of chic with a Fendi dress, Balenciaga bag to Versace heels

What's buzzing hot like fritters? Our screens with bodycon dresses. And looks like a statement and timeless hues like black and white are still appreciated. It's natural for us who are ever on our toes to get all the news about viral fashion trends and some ways to mash up our own styles to be caught in the scene of glamour time and again. So, currently driving and ramping up our love and favouritism for these dresses are our Bollywood ladies. Malaika Arora's black dress is a potent sign for us to never ignore black dresses.

It was Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday yesterday and we've forgotten the count of the mentions we've made about it all this while. So, just as the ritual goes, friends joined in to celebrate the Laal Singh Chaddha actress' birthday. Mala was certain to be spotted and so she did as expected in the glam-est way one could guess.

The 48-year-old isn't new to the captivating power of body-hugging dresses. Had you seen her white, red, brown, and more dresses, you'd know she has it all catapulted into her style long, long ago. Malaika's OOTN spoke for itself, it was loud and luxe. It's clear that she embodies a strong cognizance of what's catching the spotlight and the names of fashion brands to swear by.