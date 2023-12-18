Malaika Arora’s red satin draped saree with sequinned blouse is straight out of every modern bride’s dream

Malaika Arora, the fashionista queen of Bollywood, is known for her incomparable fashion statements, unique sense of style, and bold as well as fashion-forward ensembles. The super stylish diva was recently spotted at the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, wearing an incomparably vibrant red saree that left all her fans and followers gasping and gushing. The diva chose to elegantly pose for the paparazzi and her fans, as she humbly greeted them. We’re head-over-heels in love with this one.

So, without further ado, let’s dive right in and take a closer look at Malaika Arora’s beyond-stylish red ensemble to understand how she was able to deliver such a jaw-dropping and show-stopping ensemble that made onlookers’ hearts skip a beat.

Malaika Arora’s vibrant red draped saree is a literal dream

The beautiful An Action Hero actress was recently spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, wearing an incomparably vibrant saree that suited her like a charm. The classy pre-draped saree, from 431-88 By Shweta Kapur, is worth Rs. 48,500, and honestly, looking at how beautiful it looks on the classy Housefull actress’ look, we can honestly say it’s worth every penny. The red pre-draped saree set featured a red saree with a smooth and luxurious silk and satin base along with some fringe detailing. It’s further paired with a sultry square-necked sleeveless blouse with a deep and plunging neckline, laden with hand-embroidered sequin work which created a look out of every modern bride’s dreams.

Advertisement

The draped saree also had a sexy side slit which added to its overall aesthetic and appeal. Furthermore, the Dabangg actress chose to complete her shiny and shimmery ensemble with a gold cabled heel which gave her outfit a classy aesthetic along with an overall harmonious appeal. But that’s not all. The Housefull 2 actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with a gold-colored owl droplet gold statement necklace that won our hearts. Her beautiful golden-colored statement rings elevated her outfit beyond comparison, making all fall in love with the actress’ choices for her oh-so-sexy attire.

Malaika Arora’s beautiful hair and makeup game was also on point

Last but not least, let’s talk about the talented Dabangg 2 actress’ hair and beauty game. The fashion-forward diva chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a layered and feathered look with loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while perfectly framing her face. On the other hand, the divine Dil Se actress’ beautiful makeup look further accentuated her natural beauty without going overboard, with well-shaped eyebrows, metallic brown eyeshadow, black eyeliner on fleek, mascara-laden eyelashes, blushed cheeks and highlighter at all the right places.

In fact, the beautiful model and dancer also chose to add the glossiest nude-colored lipstick to round out her look, which not only complemented but also elevated her sassy and stylish ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that Malaika Arora’s recent appearance on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa showcased her unparalleled fashion sense. Undoubtedly, her stunning look transcended fashion norms, creating a show-stopping ensemble that resonates with every modern bride’s dream, don’t you agree?

So, what did you think of the stylish actress’ oh-so-red ensemble? Are you as obsessed as we are? Go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor shows how to elevate basic sleeveless white top with baggy denims and sneakers