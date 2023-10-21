Malaika Arora’s sheer golden saree with big teardrop earrings is the ULTIMATE Diwali puja look

Get ready for the return of the fashion sensation, Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva. Hold onto your seats, for this time, it's not just about admiring another gym look. Malaika once again exhibits her fashion prowess, effortlessly slaying in both modern and traditional attire. Her exquisite taste and innate sense of style never fail to astonish us. Join us in exploring Malaika's latest fashion extravaganza, where she effortlessly transitions from elegant modern outfits to mesmerizing ethnic attire. Stay tuned as we unravel the secrets behind Malaika's wardrobe.

Malaika Arora’s sheer tissue saree look

Malaika Arora’s ageless beauty never ceases to surprise us. On a recent occasion, our favorite fashionista was seen wearing a breathtaking traditional ensemble, and she slayed! Malaika's grace in a mesmerizing golden saree left us speechless. The saree, made of fine woven tissue, emanated opulence. Not to mention the gleaming golden broad border that lent a bit of glitz to the ensemble. Malaika wore her saree in the traditional manner, with the pallu beautifully tucked at her shoulder.

The glistening golden accessory for gleaming golden saree

Malaika Arora completed her breathtaking traditional outfit by pairing the exquisite golden saree with a subdued gold-toned blouse. With its jewel round neckline, this shirt was an incredible showstopper, giving a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The blouse's half sleeves were the appropriate length, complimenting Malaika's entire style. And don't forget about those stunning earrings! Malaika accessorized her ears with large teardrop-shaped stone-studded drop earrings that complemented her dress well. The saree, blouse, and earrings worked together to create a beautiful and fascinating appearance. Malaika is a true expert in accessorizing, don't you think the same?

Adorned with a stunning array of golden bangles gracing her wrists, Malaika infused an exquisite elegance into her attire. Commencing the transformation with makeup, she opted for a captivating brown eyeshadow that accentuated her eyes with brilliance. Her choice of brown lipstick harmonized flawlessly with the entire ensemble. Let's not overlook the crowning glory: Malaika's sleek, stylish low bun expertly brushed back. This choice splendidly complemented her outfit's allure and sealed her overall stunning appearance. Malaika's mastery of every facet of fashion was abundantly evident

