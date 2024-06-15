Malaika Arora's vacation style continues to shine brighter each day and her neon dress worth Rs.1,75,445 is testament to that

We all know that Malaika Arora and her love for high-end fashion is a match made in heaven. From her supremely classic airport looks to her silent luxury appearances, the actress never misses her cue when it comes to fashion and makes sure she is always dressing up on point.

While all her high-glam looks are a treat to watch, we recently spotted this diva letting her hair down and vacationing in Port Douglas, Queensland. Channeling the vibe of Australia’s tropical far north, Malaika was seen lounging in a striking neon ensemble.

Malaika Arora gives her stamp of approval to the trend of neon dresses in the most chic and laidback style

Even for her casual look, Malaika Arora made sure to step up her fashion game with high-end luxe brands. Turning heads in a vibrant neon yellow flared dress, Malaika Arora exuded bravura and comfort, all wrapped in one. Donning this eye-catching hue with a playful flare, the Munni-fame diva was spotted lounging in style.

This Brandon Maxwell Chartreuse pleated neon silk-chiffon maxi dress was from the label’s Spring '21 collection.

Nipped at the waist, this flowy dress featured pleated detailing along with an underpinned tonal slip for coverage and crepe trims. With a high neckline and flowy cape-style sleeves, this dress added the perfect amount of femininity and grace.

The outfit comes with a hefty price tag of INR 1,75,445 (USD 2,100).

Styling her flowy chiffon dress, Malaika opted for a pair of trendy Hermes footwear. These Oran Sandals in Vert D'eau flats were the perfect addition to enhance the actress’ lounging mood. These flats feature the brand’s iconic ‘H’ cut-out that looks uber-stylish and goes perfectly with every style of outfit. It is priced at INR 63,498 (USD 760).

Adhering to her laidback holiday vibe, the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl ditched her glam and kept it bare. Even with tousled hair and no makeup, Malaika gave off the ‘girl next door’ vibe in the best way possible.

Let us know what you think of Malaika Arora’s flit and flare neon yellow dress, which is the perfect outfit to channel the vacation mood. Comment down below and let us know your thoughts.

