Malaika Arora’s white draped gown worth Rs 26,929 serves all the luxury vibes perfect for a beachside escape

Malaika Arora has just left for a quick trip to Goa, and we can’t help but drool over her holiday chic look! The actress, who slays every outfit she wears, posted a series of pictures screaming vacation goals. Let’s break down this tropical dream of an outfit that has us all scurrying for our weekend getaway!

The diva was spotted in Goa wearing a stunning white bodycon dress from Deme Love, and let’s just say, it’s the perfect combo of classic elegance and modern flair.

This isn’t just any white dress—it’s a bodycon masterpiece that hugs Malaika Arora’s figure in all the right places. What truly elevates this piece is the see-through waist—a subtle yet striking detail that adds an enticing allure. The peek of skin gives the dress a playful twist while keeping it classy enough for even the most sophisticated vacation moments. Effortless glamour personified!

But the magic doesn’t stop there. The gathered center bottom adds dynamic flair to the design, cinching at the waist and creating a silhouette that’s both flattering and sleek. This stunning travel outfit comes with a price tag of ₹26,929.

For accessories, Malaika kept it minimalist yet oh-so-stylish, adding golden chunky bracelets that deliver the perfect amount of bling without overpowering her outfit. It’s laid-back luxe—perfect for a sunny getaway, yet still fashion-forward.

As for the makeup, Malaika nailed the no-makeup makeup look with a fresh, minimal face. She kept it subtle with kohl-rimmed eyes, giving her gaze a sultry yet effortless appeal, and paired it with glossy lips that added just the right amount of shine. Her glow was undeniable—radiant but never overdone.

With a beautiful sunset as the backdrop, the entire look feels like something out of a dream—simple yet sophisticated. If this isn’t the perfect vacation look, we don’t know what is. Keep the dress, the golden accessories, the effortless bun, and that serene sunset, and you’ve got the ultimate style recipe for your next getaway.

