Malaika Arora’s white lehenga set with statement accessories is ideal for first-time Karva Chauth celebrations

Bollywood is full of beautiful actresses with a great sense of style but, come on, let’s be honest, there’s nobody quite like the iconic Malaika Arora. Keeping up with the same, the Moving In With Malaika star’s recent appearance in a pristine white lehenga set has left us all spellbound.

The Bollywood sensation effortlessly exuded elegance and charm as she donned a full-sleeved cropped top adorned with exquisite embroidery and fusion elements. creating a rather incomparable aesthetic.

Malaika Arora looked unforgettably beautiful in a white lehenga set

The gorgeous An Action Hero actress was recently spotted and snapped by the paparazzi as she stepped out for a shoot, wearing the classiest pristine white lehenga set. This set featured a full-sleeved cropped top with thread, resham, sequin, and cut-work embroidery in a unique yet classy geometric pattern. This top also had fixated shoulder pads which gave the outfit a unique yet fabulous display of fusion. The talented Dil Se actress further chose to pair this top with a long, floor-length flowing skirt. The skirt has a netted sheer material with delicate floral embroidery. This added to the ensemble's overall aesthetic and allure. We're obsessed!

The elegant actress also selected strappy stiletto sandals to complement her outfit. The sandals created a cohesive and stylish look for the ensemble. The gorgeous and talented Moving In With Malaika star also decided to go in-your-face heavy with accessories as she opted for a layered statement necklace with matching white pearls, heavy kundan pieces, and work, as well as contrasting green crystals for that much-needed pop of color on her gorgeous white canvas as well as matching statement rings. We’re totally in love with these choices.

Last but not least, let’s talk about the Dabangg actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also, undoubtedly on fleek. The gorgeous Dabangg 2 actress opted to tie her up into a sleek bun with a middle parting. The single remaining flick also added to her outfit’s overall appeal, and it was indeed, a great choice. On the other hand, the Om Shanti Om actress opted for an oh-so-glam makeup look. She wore shimmery copper eyeshadow, well-shaped eyebrows, and mascara-laden eyelashes. Malaika also wore black slightly smokey eyeliner, rouged cheeks, highlighter, and a fabulous nude-colored lipstick. This makeup perfectly complemented her stylish outfit. We believe that to say that the diva looks like an angel would be a clear understatement!

So, what did you think of the talented Housefull actress’ gorgeous choices? Do you like her outfit? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Haven’t decided on a Halloween 2023 costume yet? Take last-minute inspiration from Ananya Panday’s wardrobe