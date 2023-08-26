Malaika Arora's white oversized sweatshirt and joggers is the perfect athleisure wear outfit

Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is known for her exquisite fashion sense, even when she is dressed casually. Malaika is known for her easy style, which she brings onto every casual look that she wears. Malaika understands how to create a statement with a basic jeans-and-tee ensemble or a flowing sundress. She balances comfort and glamour with ease, frequently accessorising with contemporary sunglasses, distinctive purses, and beautiful footwear. Malaika Arora continues to define trends in casual clothing, urging fashion aficionados to embrace easy style and improve their everyday appearances.

What Malaika wore?

Malaika Arora, the fashion superstar, recently wore an oversized sweatshirt, and a matching oversized jogger to show off her casual dressing skills. This Exhale Label co-ord set made of soft and breathable cotton ensured Malaika's every step was comfortable. The full-sleeved sweatshirt has a smart and fashionable motto on the front, which adds a personal touch to the ensemble. This elegant co-ord set, priced at Rs. 2,500, demonstrates that fashion does not have to be expensive. Malaika easily displays how to sport casual clothes with comfort and elegance, pushing fashion fans to embrace relaxed yet trendy looks.

What was paired with white ensemble?

Malaika Arora accessorized her appearance with a pair of white loafers with sleek black borders to complete her fashionable set. The contrasting features of her footwear suited her outfit nicely, providing a touch of refinement and completing the whole look. Malaika showed confidence and exhibited her amazing fashion sense by pairing her ensemble with fashionable eyeglasses. Malaika Arora's excellent sense of style continues to excite fashion for those who are fans with her keen eye for details and knack to seamlessly accessorise.

Malaika Arora emanated natural beauty and confidence by finishing her relaxed style with a fresh-faced, makeup-free look. Malaika flaunted her natural features, highlighting her perfect skin and exuding effortless beauty. Her hair was pulled back into a low-knotted ponytail, which added a sense of simplicity and elegance to her entire look.

Malaika illustrated that genuine style extends beyond brand labels and extensive cosmetics with her no-makeup appearance and elegant hairdo, urging people to embrace their natural beauty and a more relaxed attitude to fashion. Did you like Malaika’s look too? Let us know in the comments section below.

