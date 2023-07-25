Manish Malhotra’s dual-toned saree for Alia Bhatt showcases perfect fusion of tradition and modernity

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has been a fashion icon known for her impeccable style and trendsetting choices. Among her fashion favorites, the saree has been a consistent go-to option for making a statement for her on various occasions. Lately, she has been leaving everyone in awe with her constant saree supremacy during the promotions of her upcoming movie featuring Ranveer Singh, titled 'Rocky And Rani Ki Prem Kahaani,' and we’re obsessed with how indescribably beautiful she looks, don't you agree?

Recently, the Heart Of Stone actress stole the limelight once again by donning a gorgeous dual-toned red and pink saree designed by the renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The combination of vibrant colors and intricate craftsmanship showcased Alia’s eternal charm and elegance, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. So, why don’t we take a closer look at her gorgeous outfit?

Alia Bhatt looks seriously gorgeous in a flawless red and pink saree

The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ love for sarees is well-known in fashion circles. From traditional events to red-carpet appearances, the versatile actress never shies away from embracing the six-yard wonder. Her saree selections often blend classic styles with contemporary twists, making her look effortlessly chic and sophisticated. In her latest public appearance, the RRR actress turned heads with a mesmerizing dual-toned saree in the vivacious hues of red and pink. The contrasting colors complemented each other, creating a visually striking impact. The elegant pink dominated the pallu, transitioning into the rich and bold shade of red for the pleats, symbolizing grace and charm. The mastermind behind this stunning creation is none other than the renowned Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Known for his exquisite designs and intricate detailing, Manish Malhotra’s name is synonymous with luxury and grandeur in the fashion industry. The designer’s ability to infuse traditional elements with modern aesthetics perfectly resonates with the Darlings actress’ style, creating an impeccable synergy.

Furthermore, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ styling for this saree was on point, as she kept the focus on the drape itself. She opted for minimal accessories, allowing the saree to take center stage. A pair of traditional earrings, a classy ring, and a black bindi were the only accents, adding a touch of sparkle without overpowering the saree’s charm. Her hair was elegantly styled in loose waves, further accentuating the neckline and allowing the saree to shine. Meanwhile, the Raazi actress’ makeup look with classic but detailed eyeliner, heavy mascara, light blush, and the most gorgeous light pink lipstick, perfectly elevated the entire outfit. It’s quite safe to say that with every saree appearance, the Kapoor and Sons actress continues to reaffirm her supremacy as a saree fashionista. Her ability to effortlessly carry off different styles, fabrics, and colors sets her apart as a true trendsetter. Her fans and fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipate her saree choices, knowing that she will continue to set new benchmarks for saree fashion.

Advertisement

As the Dear Zindagi actress continues her saree supremacy era, she remains an inspiration to many, encouraging them to embrace their culture while merging modern fashion sensibilities and twists with the same. So, what did you think of Alia Bhatt’s outfit? Are you a fan? Would you like to recreate this outfit for an upcoming event? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: From Bhumi Pednekar, Tara Sutaria to Mrunal Thakur, whose Barbie-fever outfit was the best?