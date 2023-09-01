Manushi Chhillar brings back the classic mirror work trend with a timeless sheer white kurta set

Manushi Chhillar has charmed the fashion world with her ever-evolving style since winning the prestigious Miss World title in 2017. From her days as a beauty queen, Manushi has worn exquisite and sophisticated ensembles, frequently opting for classic designs that complement her elegance and poise. Her dress choices have become bolder and more adventurous with time, showcasing her adaptability and her desire to embrace new trends. Manushi has proven herself to be a fashion chameleon, effortlessly transitioning from Western style to traditional kurta sets. She continues to leave her mark on the fashion scene with each appearance, solidifying her status as a true style icon.

Decoding Manushi’s look

The Great Indian Family actress poses in a stunning white kurta ensemble. This gorgeous costume was embellished with a plethora of delicate decorations that made us hungry to discover its secrets. Traditional mirror work and delicate flower designs were painstakingly put in a grid pattern on the v-neck kurta. The translucent fabric of the kurta had a wonderful bunch of floral patterns, bringing a sense of whimsy to the entire look, and adding to the appeal. The kurta's borders were embellished with charming tassels in pink and green, giving a lively contrast against the spotless white fabric.

The matching accessories with the white kurta set

The Samrat Prithviraj actress wears a stunning white kurta with narrow palazzos enhanced with a gorgeous flower motif in the same color. Manushi accessorized her ensemble with circular enormous studs, which drew emphasis to her exquisite ears. The look was finished with a pair of similar coloured mojris, which added to the overall effect. Manushi exhibited confidence and beauty with her hair arranged in a neat middle division, cementing her place as Miss World with traditional vibes in kurta ensemble. Her stunning look left us speechless, illustrating once again why she was and still is a trendsetter.

Manushi Chhillar chose the perfect outfit for the wonderful occasion of Raksha Bandhan and shared joyful moments with her fans through a series of beautiful photos. In these pictures, Manushi can be seen tying a rakhi around her brother's wrist, symbolizing the enduring bond of love and protection between siblings. She radiated happiness and warmth with her brilliant smile and sparkling teeth. While her traditional attire was the star of the show, it was the genuine love and compassion depicted in the images that truly touched the hearts of her followers.

