Manushi Chhillar elevates her off-white airport-ready fit with luxurious Givenchy boots and LV bag

In her recent airport appearance, Manushi Chhillar, one of Bollywood’s foremost fashionistas, effortlessly captivated onlookers with a winter-ready off-white ensemble, showcasing a thigh-length mini-dress elegantly layered beneath a collared full-sleeved coat. The timeless appeal and elegance of this harmonious and opulent look are absolutely worth admiring. It’s quite safe to say that we’re totally impressed by the diva’s chic picks for this one.

So, why don’t we take a more detailed look at the divine diva, Manushi Chhillar’s timeless elegance, to understand how she was able to mesmerize onlookers, fans, and followers alike? Are you prepared? Well, let’s just dive right in.

Manushi Chhillar exuded timeless appeal in an off-white ensemble

The Great Indian Family actress was recently papped at the airport while wearing the classiest off-white ensemble featuring an upper-thigh length off-white mini-dress which is wisely layered with a matching full-sleeved off-white coat. This formal piece also has a collared style with pockets. It’s quite safe to say that the whole elegant ensemble visibly fits the actress like a literal charm.

In fact, the Operation Valentine actress also chose to complete her look with timeless Givenchy tan brown shark lock boots worth Rs. 1,60,000. These slip-on boots are well-created in genuine smooth calfskin leather with timeless elegance and a shiny silver shark lock line. These almond-toed boots with concealed wedged heels also have a leather band featuring the iconic brand’s name. This elevates the diva’s look, bringing a harmonious appeal to her ensemble.

Manushi Chhillar’s accessories, makeup, and hairstyle were also on fleek

Furthermore, the Tehran actress took the minimalistic route to accessorize her ensemble with dark-tinted brown sunglasses. Chhillar also chose to add a brown and tan Louis Vuitton Dauphine MM shoulder bag, worth Rs. 2,94,000, with a mini reverse monogram canvas. It adds an opulent feel to her sincerely classy outfit with its super classy and glossy gold hardware. The talented diva’s choices are totally on point, aren’t they?

Last but not least, the Samrat Prithviraj actress’ hair and beauty game was visibly on point, as well. The diva chose to tie her hair up into a well-formed bun which made sure that her face was visible. The style also had flicks of hair on both sides, which ended up framing her face perfectly. On the other hand, she opted for a natural-looking and subtle makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, lightly blushed cheeks, and the classiest nude-colored lipstick, accentuating her natural beauty while elevating the look’s overall allure. And, we adore how she proved that minimalism can go a long way, with this ensemble.

Doesn’t Manushi Chhillar look sincerely classy in this incredible ensemble? What did you think of her airport-ready outfit? Please share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below, right away.

