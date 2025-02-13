Manushi Chhillar flaunts perfect Derby Day outfit, styles it with Jimmy Choo bag worth Rs 1,26,40
Manushi Chhillar is a pro at blending elegance with fashion. Pulling off the perfect look for Jeet Adani’s wedding, she flaunted a custom gown with a Jimmy Choo bag and heels.
Miss India 2017 fame Manushi Chhillar always serves iconic looks worth remembering. Flaunting impeccable taste with a touch of elegance seems to be her forte. She pulled off a stunning look in a custom gown for the Adani Wedding. Let’s take a look at how she styled it.
Manushi donned a floral dress from Falguni Shane Peacock. The custom-made ensemble featured an off-white palette with a mesh fabric layering. Black and white mesh flowers were intricately placed all over the dress, adding a delicate yet striking touch.
Chhillar flaunted a sleeveless midi dress featuring a stand collar and a V-neck design. The fit-and-flare silhouette perfectly highlighted the actor’s well-maintained physique.
She paired the dress with French heels from Jimmy Choo. The maroon pumps, worth Rs. 70,227, featured a sleek pointed-toe design, adding a touch of sophistication that perfectly complemented her look.
She also accessorized her outfit with another luxury item from Jimmy Choo worth Rs. 1,26,400. The Operation Valentine actor chose the Diamond Chain Top Handle bag in beige, adding a refined touch to her ensemble. Manushi completed her look with a pair of tinted sunglasses from Maison Valentino.
Keeping the rest minimal, she styled a pair of studded earrings and added a bracelet, a ring, and a watch to elevate her look. For makeup, Chhillar opted for a nude base, complemented by a touch of bronzer and a peachy lip shade.
What do you think of the actor's look? Let us know in the comments!
