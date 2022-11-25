Manushi Chhillar in Arpita Mehta saree, Sabyasachi belt, and statement sheer gloves is a pure fashion moment

Manushi Chhillar managed to make heads turn as she added an unexpectedly fancy spin to her classic black saree look with statement-making sheer gloves. The contemporary saree look only proves Manushi knows how to pull off a classic outfit with max impact. The style icon certainly exudes a royal vibe that says "traditional but conventional." Read on as we decode the dainty details of her Victorian fusion saree look.

Manushi Chhillar proves gloves don’t have to be reserved for a ballroom floor

The fashion experimenter, Sheefa Gilani styled a classic black sheer saree designed by Arpita Mehta with a sartorial bralette-styled blouse that featured a risque neckline. The black saree showcased statement-making ruffles that were further accentuated with a Sabyasachi leather waist belt in black with a gold-tone Royal Bengal tiger logo in the center that added a chic factor and made the look a little more put together. However, what made her look iconic had to be the pair of sheer elbow-length gloves in black that added a luxurious element. Manushi may have just managed to give us our new fave accessory to obsess over this party season . After all, statement mesh gloves can add every bit of drama to any look even a saree. The diva proved elbow-length gloves don’t have to be reserved for a ballroom floor and we are smitten.

Manushi’s scintillating black look was kept elegant and classy with a vintage minimal diamond necklace, and a statement ring from Jaipur Gems. She decided to pair her look with a neat side partition that was pulled back but left open that flaunted her soft curls. The former miss worth kept her makeup subtle yet striking with a well-contoured face, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lips. She further glammed up her look with a pair of Christian Louboutin heels and a Saint Laurent bag and demonstrated just the right way to amp up a basic saree.

Manushi’s regal saree look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH). Can you rate it as well?

