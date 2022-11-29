Manushi Chhillar in Mandira Wirk's tiered dress brings back summer with her chic game

We're already in a December dress-up state of mind. There is no reason to not have fun this season and much to our delight there is a plethora of style inspirations rolling it every day. Speaking of all that is in, there's a dress we spotted on Manushi Chhillar's gram and we are going all-in on the colours and charms it showcased. Would you mind a side note? Keep your jackets aside, there's something hotter to swoon over at.

Be still, our eyes. We've clearly forgotten to draw sartorial boundaries and there is a high chance we want every dress we see. As viewers of all things that are new, hiding our wallets doesn't help because our fingertips are already on the add to cart button. The Samrat Prithviraj actress has gone and slayed her OOTD again. Her Dubai diaries offered a vibrant peek of her latest glamourous look. This single reference makes our shopping delightfully easy and we can't stop thinking of us wearing this to a brunch.

Buzzing very well on our screens for two days now is Manushi's maxi dress from Mandira Wirk. This attire may bring back memories of the summer warmth and bright skies. Does it beg for our attention? Absolutely not. Happy to give plenty for how copious it looks in terms of form and colours such as ivory, orange, peach, and blue.

Manushi Chhillar brings a party of pretty ruffles in her recent look

Designed from chiffon, it had an impressive tropical print which completed the ruffled tiers even more. The Delhi-based brand's dress from the 'Summer of Love' collection had a thigh-high slit, bishop sleeves, and a plunging neckline. You can always keep a tab on trend-forward accessories and if you haven't lately, there are some permanently fashionable ones like a handbag, sunnies, and footwear. These are actually essentials whether you want to go on picnic strolls or for lunch.

The 25-year-old reached out to plain white heels, a chain-link gold necklace, ring, black sunnies, and an orange hobo bag with a gold strap. The stunning girl's dyed hair was styled into subtle waves and the bright lipstick looks lovely on her. You could try some around the shades of brown, nude, peach and red lipstick.