Manushi Chhillar keeps her Day 2 Cannes 2023 look classic in an off-shoulder Saiid Kobeisy black gown; PICS

Manushi Chillar never fails to make heads turn with her fashion game. She is undoubtedly a stunner and the former Miss World has kept us glued to her wonderful fashion diaries at the Cannes Film Festival. From acing her fashion game in a stunning white couture gown by Fovari to nailing Saiid Kobeisy look, there’s so much to see from her jaw-dropping stylebook. While her first look has been the talk of the town since the start of the prestigious event, the gorgeous actress recently grabbed eyeballs in an ultra-glamorous black gown that she wore with sheer elegance at the Minister’s dinner party last night.

Manushi Chhillar stuns in her 2nd look at Cannes Film Festival

Following in the trajectory set by Bollywood’s megawatt stars and her Miss World sisters, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi looked like a black swan sporting a classic black gown by Saiid Kobeisy. Showcasing an off-shoulder detailing, Manushi wore the gorgeous jewellery by Obari and she accentuated her looks with impressive styling by Sheefa Gilani. Manushi left her hair open and her eyes looked dramatic with heavy mascara and matte lips. The actress completed her look with shining silver pointed-toe stilettoes. Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in seeing several Bollywood actors seizing up the Cannes film festivals space.

Manushi Chhillar’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej. Talking about how different her role is in this film as compared to her role in the debut film Samrat Prithviraj. Former Miss World replied, “Samrat Prithviraj and Tehran are two completely different worlds, timelines, and characters...in the way they think, the way they look, or what they do, everything is so different. There is actually nothing that is a point of similarity between the two. But there's not much that I can really reveal about my character. All I can say is that this is very new, and I guess since people have seen me as Princess Sanyogita and I think this is going to be completely opposite.”

