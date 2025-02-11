Manushi Chhillar looks dreamy and hot in Gauri & Nainika’s one-of-a-kind poppy-printed plunging gown worth Rs 2,40,000

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar’s fashion is always a perfect blend of elegance and modern charm. Known for her flawless beauty and impeccable style statements, she recently left us captivated with a dreamy gown look. Every detail of her ensemble accentuated her figure, making us fall for her all over again.

The actress, model, and fashion icon looked breathtaking in a Gauri & Nainika poppy-printed drop-waist gown. The plunging neckline and spaghetti straps added a bold edge, while the cascading floral details from the waist to the floor infused a touch of youthful charm. The fitted bodice further highlighted her well-maintained physique, making the ensemble both glamorous and playful.

This Gauri & Nainika gown was definitely a beautiful creation of bold, elegant, and playful charm, but when worn by the Miss World, it became one of her best looks, effortlessly making us swoon over her.

Styling it to perfection, Manushi Chhillar focused on her wrist, adorning it with delicate bracelets and rings. They were minimal yet perfect for keeping her ensemble in focus. For earrings, avoiding drop or danglers and opting for something elegant and classy, like statement stud earrings, would be the ideal choice.

Enhancing her beauty, the actress applied a few drops of concealer and foundation, complementing it with a light-toned blush and highlighter. Her eyes carried a touch of allure with eyeliner and eyeshadow, while a nude lipstick shade tied all the details together. She kept her hair open, but not without proper styling—parting it in the middle and adding volume with loose waves that flowed effortlessly below her shoulders.

Advertisement

Are you taking notes? This is how you style a perfect gown look. Trust Manushi Chhillar to bring elegance with a hint of drama to fashion in the best way possible. For a signature touch, you can elevate the look with a delicate neckpiece, a sleek bun, or bold makeup, depending on the occasion.