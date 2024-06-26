Manushi Chhillar makes it her business to rock power dressing in all-red shorts suit

The pantsuit trend has taken the industry by storm. From runways to red carpets, pantsuits have become wardrobe staples for celebrities. This season while pantsuits have dominated red carpets and events, Manushi Chhillar is steering us towards a new trend: shorts suits.

The stylish trend championed by Manushi Chhillar, offers a refreshing alternative to traditional formal wear, blending the sophistication of a blazer with the comfort of shorts. It’s a stylish choice, especially for warmer weather. So, let’s take cues from Manushi’s latest look on how to style shorts suits.

Manushi Chhillar’s shorts suit

Recently the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress was spotted in a red shorts suit. Her outfit featured a striking red blazer adorned with notch lapels and front buttons, showcasing meticulous tailoring with shoulder pads and jetted front pockets.

She put on a nice fitted jacket on top of a white crisp shirt that had full sleeves and collars on it. She went for red shorts with her tailored piece which delivered a completely polished look. What took it a notch higher for the actress was the red tie that matched perfectly with everything else she was wearing.

You can opt for a red shorts suit like Manushi in a less formal business environment and also for daytime outings to make a fashionable entrance. For summer rooftop and garden parties, this outfit can work as well.

Manushi’s accessories and glam

To complement her vibrant outfit, the Great Indian Family actress opted for black stockings adding a touch of contrast. Her choice of accessories included a chic black mini bag and white kitten heels that gave the ensemble a classic flair. Completing her outfit, she added black sunglasses.

In terms of makeup, the actress preferred to stay fresh and natural, wearing nude lipstick to counterbalance her bright outfit. She opted for light blush on her cheekbones to add a healthy glow to her complexion. She left her hair open in curls in a casual way.

Overall, short suits represent a fresh take on formalwear by blending blazers with the comfort of shorts. It offers a stylish alternative to traditional suits making it ideal for both professional settings and social occasions. Short suits can make a significant impact in the fashion world, offering a fresh and contemporary take on classic formalwear that resonates with the dynamic and diverse tastes of fashion lovers.

