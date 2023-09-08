Manushi Chhillar merges Micheal Kors with Christain Louboutin to create an expensive party-ready look

Manushi Chhillar, the talented actress known for her role in The Great Indian Family, goes above and beyond to make style statements with her exceptional style and fashion sense. The stunning icon recently returned to our screens, and this time, it wasn't her acting prowess that took center stage. She dazzled in a dark blue, form-fitting midi-dress by renowned designer Michael Kors, leaving everyone captivated by her style.

So, what are we waiting for? Why don’t we delve in and take a closer look at the talented and beyond-beautiful diva’s stylish look to see what sets it apart? Let’s dive right in.

Manushi Chhilar looked amazing in a classy dark blue dress

The talented The Great Indian Family actress was seen wearing a stunning fitted dark blue bodycon dress that accentuated her curves. The dress, a calf-length masterpiece, exuded elegance and sophistication. Its dark blue hue beautifully complemented Manushi’s complexion while. This piece of excellence from Micheal Kors also features a v-neckline with gold buttons in the front. The timeless full-sleeved piece costs Rs. 31,000 which truly makes her look like a true diva. The Tehran actress’ dress also features a logo-embossed appliqué at the back, two snap pockets and ribbing at the neckline, and a bottom hem. It’s safe to say that this dress is not just a fashion statement; it’s an investment in timeless style.

Chhillar is never one to settle for the ordinary. She took this dress to the next level with her styling choices. Sheefa J Gilani, the creative mind behind the look, added a statement gold chain belt that cinched the waist, enhancing Manushi’s hourglass silhouette. It was the perfect touch to elevate the outfit’s allure. The diva further completed the outfit with gold strappy high heels from Christian Louboutin. The Samrat Prithviraj actress also added glam to her outfit with gold layered link loop earrings from Meghana Sareen Jewels, matching golden-colored rings from E3K Jewellery, and a matching ear cuff from Ishhaara Jewellery.

Additionally, her lustrous ebony locks flowed in gentle curls, gracefully draping over her shoulders, evoking heart-fluttering admiration. Simultaneously, the stunning supermodel's glamorous makeup, featuring understated eyeshadow, blush, contour, mascara, and a rich pink lipstick, flawlessly harmonized with and elevated her entire ensemble. Whether you're preparing for a romantic evening or a special occasion, look no further than Manushi Chhillar for inspiration and elevate your style to a realm of timeless perfection. Her adept fusion of classic elegance and contemporary panache undeniably cements her status as a bona fide fashion icon.

So, what did you think about the talented actress and model’s outfit? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

