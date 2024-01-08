Manushi Chhillar modernizes her ruffled red saree with a matching embroidered bralette

Manushi Chhillar, one of the prettiest and most talented divas in Bollywood, is known for her fashion-forward sense of style, incomparable charm and grace as well as the classiest ensemble choices. Keeping up with the same reputation, the divine diva recently chose to set social media ablaze by posting pictures of herself in a seriously stylish and modernized red saree that quite literally left us awestruck.

So, why don’t we get on ahead to have a closer and more detailed look at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress and model, Manushi Chhillar’s oh-so-sexy and vibrant red elegance ethnic pre-draped ensemble? Let’s just dive right in.

Manushi Chhillar looked red hot in a beyond-fiery ruffled drape

The beautiful The Great Indian Family actress recently took over social media as she posted incomparable pictures of herself in a bright red pre-draped saree. This classy saree had a well-pleated skirt which added texture to the diva’s ensemble along with an attached pallu that had a ruffled net-like design that added layers of femininity to the diva’s oh-so-classy ensemble. Further, the Operation Valentine actress chose to complete her divine and visibly vibrant drape with a modern bralette-like matching sleeveless blouse with wide straps, which looked fabulous. Her look was styled to perfection by the talented stylist, Sheefa J Gilani

This super classy modernized blouse had a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline that ended up adding a layer of allure and sultriness to the diva’s overall ethnic aesthetic outfit. In fact, the blouse also had a cut-out design on the side with lined cut-outs at the back as well. Whereas, the blouse was also thoroughly laden with intricate sequinned threadwork and embroidery which perfectly added to the overall ensemble. It’s quite safe to say that we’re obsessed here!

Manushi Chhillar elevated her look with accessories, makeup, and hairstyle

Furthermore, the oh-so-gorgeous Tehran actress chose to complete her all-res ensemble with suave and classy red pumps that totally matched her outfit along with adding a layer of harmonious appeal to her entire outfit. But that’s not all, the pretty model’s alluring look was further elevated with the prettiest accessories. The diva chose to take the minimalistic route by pairing her saree with a statement-layered diamond necklace and matching stud earrings. This totally complimented the diva’s aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Samrat Prithviraj actress chose to leave her oh-so-divine dark tresses open and styled them into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the fabulous Varun Tej 13 actress chose to complete her entire look with a natural-looking and subtle makeup look, that perfectly accentuated her natural beauty. With well-shaped eyebrows, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, thoroughly blushed cheeks, shimmery highlighter at the right places, and the classiest nude lipstick.

So, what did you think of the beautiful actress’ oh-so-glamorous red saree? Would you like to wear something like this to a celebration or party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us through the comments section.

