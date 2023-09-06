Manushi Chhillar stuns as real-life Barbie in pink waistcoat and flared pants with Louboutin heels

Manushi Chhillar continues to enchant the fashion world with her flawless sense of style. She defies all prejudices as she expertly embodies the Barbiecore trend, indicating that it is far from over. Manushi is dressed in a gorgeous pink costume, which emits ethereal beauty that is difficult to overlook. She seamlessly balances comfort and elegance by embracing a mixture of Western and traditional designs. Her most recent excursion is a mesmerizing ensemble that has been meticulously chosen to create a lasting impact. Manushi's fashion picks are voguish and sophisticated, with a hint of thick fabric and a modern style. Without a doubt, she raises the fashion threshold yet again, reassuring us all that Barbiecore is here to stay.

Manushi wore a pink waistcoat set

Manushi Chhillar's western style selections never fails to wow, as she stole the limelight once again in a stunning waistcoat ensemble. Manushi's two-piece ensemble exuded elegance and beauty, emphasizing her impeccable sense of style. The waistcoat's unusual design added a bit of authority to her attire, while the coat features notches on both sides of the waistcoat. The wide-leg trousers offered a hint of sultry alongside an elegant flow to the ensemble while complementing the waistcoat nicely. The pink-colored co-ord set reminded us of the Barbie period and exuded richness and beauty.

The Samrat Prithviraj actress wore a Pink Vest Limen Set at the event. In her waistcoat outfit, Manushi looked like a doll, emanating beauty and grace. Dalida Ayach Boutique provided the baby pink outfit. She completed her look with Christian Louboutin's Hot Chick Sling 100 Pink Patent, which costs around Rs. 70,000. These shoes were paired with a baby pink color. Manushi once again shows why she was a Miss World and a true fashion icon with her impeccable taste.

Manushi paired a pink set with pink heels

She skillfully combined elegance and glamour by accessorizing her pink-colored gown with dazzling pink heels and a magnificent silver chain and amulet from Shoplune. Pooja Rohira Fernandes did her HD finished makeup with dark pink lipstick, which offered a splash of color to her attire while providing a subtle yet intriguing contrast. Suhas Mohite created Manushi's wavy hairdo. Sheefa J Gilani and Jhanvi Khatwani styled the look. Manushi effortlessly exhibited her love of pink hues, mesmerizing us with her flawless dress and jaw-dropping footwear.

Do you still love this Barbie pink inspired outfit? Let us know in the comment section below.

