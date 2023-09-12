Manushi Chhillar’s delicate sheer saree and matching blouse with beaded straps is made for modern-day brides

In a realm where fashion evolves with each passing moment, Manushi Chhillar stands as a timeless icon of beauty and elegance. The actress, celebrated for her roles in cinematic gems like Samrat Prithviraj and Tehran, recently left spectators spellbound in a resplendent white saree during her promotional appearance for the upcoming movie, The Great Indian Family. The talented actress and model ended up setting a new standard for contemporary bridal couture.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s embark on a journey through this remarkable attire that seems to have been tailor-made for the modern bride. Let’s dive right in.

Manushi Chhillar looked serene in a classy all-white outfit

Manushi Chhillar’s choice of attire at The Great Indian Family’s promotional event was nothing short of ethereal. She donned a white saree that exuded grace and sophistication. The saree was more than just a piece of clothing; it was a work of art. It was well-embellished with sequins and made with sheer material, lace edges, and a delicate geometric pattern. The Samrat Prithviraj actress chose to pair her saree with a matching white sleeveless blouse with a deep, sweetheart plunging neckline with delicate beaded straps and a deep back neck. The gorgeous diva wrapped her saree well with pleats in the front and her pallu was folded and thrown over her shoulder. The fabulous model and actress completed her outfit with matching white heels for a harmonious effect. Isn’t this an amazingly styled outfit?

The talented Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress also chose to accessorize her delicate all-white outfit with a statement layered pearl choker-style necklace and a matching silver ring to add to the outfit’s allure. Furthermore, the talented model tied her hair into a loose bun with a flick on each side that framed her face, perfectly. Meanwhile, her glam-laden makeup look with shimmery eyeshadow, smokey eyeliner, blusher, highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick, flawlessly elevates and complements her entire classy outfit. Doesn’t she look simply amazing?

Chhillar's ethereal sheer saree, paired with a matching blouse adorned with beaded straps, is a true masterpiece tailored for contemporary brides. Her flawless fashion acumen, meticulous attention to detail, and innate elegance firmly establish her as a genuine style icon. While she graced the event in this ensemble, not only did she promote her forthcoming film, but she also set a fashion benchmark that will endure in memory for years to come. With her serene charisma and charm, the diva has reaffirmed her status as a formidable presence in both the realms of fashion and cinema.

So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra serves six yards of elegance in a timeless black Manish Malhotra saree and statement jewelery