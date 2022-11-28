Manushi Chhillar's Ralph Lauren tee and Christian Dior hobo bag are all the cool you need right now

What is your winter vibe like? We took a peek into Manushi Chhillar's recent airport look and it is well showcased that t-shirts are still a cool thing. How true it is that no closet is ever complete without one and today too it proved to have the 25-year-old's back. She brought that summer chic back and it looks great. We're all calling it a day with party outfits and letting go of the ones that do not say rock and roll in blingy spirits may not be our chosen favourites but for when you want to take on the subtle game, here's something promising to check out.

The Samrat Prithviraj actress stylishly projected a casual look and we can't keep calm. Just looking at her will take you on a toasty trip. If a t-shirt ceased to exist, what would we do? We hate to manifest such a lull day. Take one from your stream of outfits or a new one and style it up the same as Manushi. She revamped her Ralph Lauren orange t-shirt which had a crew neck, short sleeves, and ‘RL’ print in white into a cropped silhouette.

Manushi's Rs. 7,200.00 top looked spot-on with her high-waisted plain white pants which did not look basic for the ripped details and the baggy fit was the catch. When your outfit is both fashion-forward and comfortable, it gets the definition of 'perfect'.Isn't it? And, to this, the Bollywood diva gave a monochrome spin with accessories. Don't forget to revisit the monochrome trend which is too hot right now. How do you like the colours here? We think it delivers what it intends to; a statement that is a good reason for us to replicate this look.

Manushi Chhillar aces her airport style in a Ralph Lauren t-shirt and Christian Dior hobo bag