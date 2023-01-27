Masaba Gupta is a pretty pink bride in Rs. 2.50 lakh House of Masaba lehenga

Not all surprises have a grip on us but what happened this morning sorely does. The wedding season isn't shutting down and taking over the internet at a record-building and lightning speed are looks posted up by brides, grooms and their loved ones. This week is a tad more special for us fans of Bollywood and fashion as Athiya Shetty and Masaba Gupta became the brides of the week. All we have is love to give and send thank you notes for making us believe in the beauty of pink.

Suffice it to call these looks that will always bring us back to admire lehengas. Wielding allure again is the newest bride Masaba's lehenga from her own label House of Masaba which she donned to her court marriage ceremony with Satyadeep Misra. Yes, the fashion designer was on duty and how stunning she looked. The entrepreneur-turned-actress's look is the one we would ramble on and rave about. In today's series of pictures, her barfi pink ‘Paan-Patti’ lehenga worth Rs. 250,000 looked regal. If you too are a winter bride, you could use some love and tips on how to build the foundation of your trousseau.

Her four-piece attire was all about stories of celebrations. She took to Instagram to talk about her look for the big day. "Shringar-A marriage is a celebration of stability, movement and balance..much like life and Manjit Bawa's work which has had a huge impact in my life..and this artwork provided the inspiration for my bridal line," Masaba wrote.

Surrounded by family, she dazzled in a raw silk-made and embroidered lehenga which featured a custom detail of the iconic and first-ever Masaba motifs which are the palm and chidiya that celebrate the union of tradition and freedom. The embroidered skirt was teamed with a sequin-embellished bustier that had a V-scalloped neckline and hem. The cropped blouse was teamed with two dupattas and that's when we knew she is a master of magic.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra as bride and groom

It takes a creative hand at prints to be a Masaba, doesn't it? There are more hats she wears and today is one such day. Her mint green dupatta had a wallflower print and a gold sequin border, and kinari and jhallar. Next, her viscose organza rani pink dupatta was soaring with love with patterns of 'open hearts' embellished on it.

Styled by Dolla Baruah, the 33-year-old's desi look was incredibly spellbinding with her customised 'Chand Taara' hair accessories from Anatina which were adorned with pristine white and ethereal-looking pearls. "Inspired by South-Indian headgear because the sun is the energy-the protector and giver of life. And the various phases of the moon affect us in ways we don't even recognise. We are driven by nature and energised by it. May we never forget that," she captioned her picture carousel.

Masaba showcased her penchant for details with a monogrammed ring which looked phenomenal as her haath phool. With layers of statement necklaces and tiered drop earrings, her look sure makes us aim for the stars.