Men’s Fashion: 5 times Salman Khan flaunted his love for quirky bootcut pants and made us say, ‘Only he can’

Salman Khan is a pro at styling quirky fits without putting any effort. The actor has found his way around bootcut jeans and is often snapped in them for years now. Here are some of his looks to take cues from.

1. Birthday Fit

For his 59th birthday bash, Khan hosted a get-together at his place. Dressing up in his signature style, he put on a pair of denim and a t-shirt. The star fashioned a black polo t-shirt and layered it with a thin khaki-colored zipper jacket.

Bhaijaan styled it with a pair of blue-washed denims. Featuring a bootcut fit, the pants had a frayed pattern at the hem. Setting his hair back, he accessorized with a couple of small hoops.

2. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Promotion Look

Salman Khan looked absolutely fabulous during the promotions of his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He looked dapper in black denim and a shirt. He fashioned a black button-down shirt with a slim-fit style.

Salman paired it up with dark bootcut pants. The bottoms featured a white faux paint design. Styling the fit with black boots, he accessorized with a silver-toned watch and his classic ‘Being Human’ bracelet.

3. Bharat Promotion Look

Slaying in yet another fit, Khan looked handsome during the promotion of his film, Bharat. He slayed in a shirt and a pair of denim pants for this look as well and styled it with a black body-fit shirt with white buttons.

The Dabangg actor styled with a pair of bootcut navy blue denim but with a twist. Along with a washed and torn style, the pants also featured multiple zippers along the thighs, knees, and hem. He tucked the shirt in with a black belt and styled the fit with his signature bracelet and black boots.

4. One with his bodyguard

Along with Salman, his bodyguard Shera has become a popular personality on social media. In a picture with the star on his birthday, Khan posed in a navy blue shirt with bootcut pants. Pulling off a denim-on-denim look, he styled it with a black denim jacket with button closure.

With the shirt, he fashioned an ice-blue colored denim with washed detailing and a patchwork pattern. He completed the look with black boots and a silver chain around his neck. He also added a black belt to accentuate the look.

5. Airport Fit

Like other celebs, Salman Khan is often papped at the airport in style. Pulling up in a t-shirt and denim for his airport look, he proved that simple is indeed beautiful. Tiger Khan wore a solid black t-shirt with a V-neck.

He styled it with a navy blue bomber with a zip-down closure. Khan complemented it with light blue torn denim with a bootcut design. The actor styled the outfit with black boots and a pair of tinted glasses.

Time and again, the Sikandar actor has proved that he is the true king in slaying casual fashion. Whether it is for his film, events, or just everyday life, he serves dapper looks and always wows his fans. Put him on your fashion watchlist if you want to pull off laid-back fashion with ease.

What do you think of Salman Khan’s bootcut denim style? Tell us in the comments below.